Live music in Missoula: Tuvan throat singing, jazz at the MAM, rock at the V

A guide to some of the live music in Missoula this week.
Nachyn Choreve with Arrington de Dionyso
(Saturday, Feb. 29)
Nachyn Choreve is a traditional throat singer from Tuva, in the Siberian region of Russia just north of Mongolia. Choreve has been a professional musician since he was 16, specializing in the traditional throat style, as well as leading the psychedelic rock band Hartyga.
De Dionyso, the leader of experimental group Old Time Relijun, took a 10-year break from the band to travel the world learning music from a variety of cultures.
Throat singing allows the musician to produce up to four pitches at once, according to an explanation from the Alash throat singer ensemble. The singer starts with a low drone, before breaking up the sound by amplifying overtones enough that they can be heard while the drone continues at a low volume.
The concert will feature a full throat-singing set from Choreve, followed by a duet with de Dionyso that skews more contemporary.
The show will be at Free Cycles from 3-5 p.m. Admission is a sliding scale from $10-20. All ages.
Missoula Rock Lotto
(Saturday, Feb. 29)
More than 40 local musicians signed up to get "randomly assigned" into bands that will perform for one night only at the sixth Missoula Rock Lotto.
Each band was assigned a decade from the 1950s to the present and a list of cover songs to fill out a 20-minute set. The proceeds each year go to a nonprofit, this year being the KFGM Missoula Community Radio.
The performance is at the ZACC Show Room, where shows start early and end early. Doors at 7 p.m. Music at 8 p.m. $9 suggested donation. All ages.
Naomi Siegel and Marina Albero
(Saturday, Feb. 29)
The Missoula Art Museum is hosting this jazz duet, featuring trombonist Naomi Moon Siegel and pianist Marina Albero.
Siegel resides in Missoula and is well-known for her virtuosity in traditional and experimental jazz, leading various groups, including her own conduction orchestra.
Albero is from Barcelona, Spain, now based out of Seattle. She plays the piano, psalterium and vibraphone in jazz, flamenco, Andalusian and Latin son styles.
Siegel and Albero have played together before, so expect even greater returns from the accomplished pairing.
The concert is at 7 p.m. at the Missoula Art Museum. Tickets are $20, or $10 for MAM members, and are available by calling 406-728-0447 or e-mailing joe@missoulaartmuseum.org.
Hippie Sabotage
(Wednesday, March 4)
Hippie Sabotage are an electronica duo (brothers Jeff and Kevin Saurer) out of Sacramento, California, who combine clubby beats and samples for a groovy, thumping good-time mix of indie rock, hip-hop beats and chanting vocals that recalls early Kid Cudi, especially on new singles “Wrong Time” and “Trust Nobody.”
Interestingly, the siblings also got into a tussle with security guards in Portland in 2016, after their sound system malfunctioned at What The Festival. They threw their microphones into a pool, then jumped the security guard who came onstage to end the set. They released a statement saying “it was an unfortunate event that placed us in an unsafe situation in the middle of our performance.”
There aren’t any pools that I’m aware of inside The Wilma, thankfully.
Ilo Ilo open at The Wilma. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 in advance.
Panther Car
(Thursday, March 5)
Panther Car, who hail from Bozeman, released their first full-length record in late January after a series of EPs. “Pomegranate,” out via Bandcamp (with vinyl and cassette through Missoula label Anything Bagel) was described by Missoulian Arts Editor Cory Walsh as “very good, very good indeed.”
The album is a step forward for the shoe-gaze-y quartet, with tightening of melodies and guitar lines, even in songs that reach the 6-minute-mark. It’s poppy, heady alternative rock that welcomes many inclinations into the fold via a variety of guitar pedals and tempos.
Bull Market (Billings) and Fuuls (Missoula) round out a solid night of Montana rock at the VFW. Doors at 9 p.m. Free admission. Ages 21 and up.