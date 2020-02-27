Live music in Missoula: Tuvan throat singing, jazz at the MAM, rock at the V

A guide to some of the live music in Missoula this week.

Nachyn Choreve with Arrington de Dionyso

(Saturday, Feb. 29)

Nachyn Choreve is a traditional throat singer from Tuva, in the Siberian region of Russia just north of Mongolia. Choreve has been a professional musician since he was 16, specializing in the traditional throat style, as well as leading the psychedelic rock band Hartyga.

De Dionyso, the leader of experimental group Old Time Relijun, took a 10-year break from the band to travel the world learning music from a variety of cultures.

Throat singing allows the musician to produce up to four pitches at once, according to an explanation from the Alash throat singer ensemble. The singer starts with a low drone, before breaking up the sound by amplifying overtones enough that they can be heard while the drone continues at a low volume.

The concert will feature a full throat-singing set from Choreve, followed by a duet with de Dionyso that skews more contemporary.