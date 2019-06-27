Greensky Bluegrass
(Friday, June 28)
This show is, for all intents and purposes, a double bill, with the Michigan-based Greensky Bluegrass and Missoula’s own Lil Smokies sharing the stage for one of a handful of shows this summer.
The Smokies will support Greensky at Red Rocks and a Salt Lake City show, matching their similar sounds for a long night full of upright bass, mandolin, banjo and guitar.
Greensky, much like the Lil Smokies, incorporate classic jam band styles in their music, stretching many tunes far beyond their studio length in a live setting, mixing that psychedelic inclination with an earthy tone.
If you’re not bored in the first half-hour, you’ll be hooked for the whole night.
Show at the KettleHouse Amphitheater. Doors at 5:30 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30-35 in advance and $40 at the gate.
Wub Fest
(Saturday, June 29)
This new festival wins an award for most accurate use of onomatopoeia for its name: Wub Fest.
The bass-oriented event has a line-up that promises bass music (i.e. "wub wub wub" drops) and advanced production, all held out at the Missoula Winery and Event Center, 5646 W. Harrier Drive.
It runs from noon to 2:30 p.m. The line-up is Rettchit, Chayboss, Raskl, AyZim, DC CHI3F, VitaminV, JCKSN, Nerdskull, Subvasive, Wardo and more. Tickets are available at wubfest.brownpapertickets.com. Ages 18 and up only.
Turkuaz
(Saturday, June 29)
The Brooklyn funk/R&B group in the Parliament vein of colorful, party vibes and accompanying costumes is making yet its latest stop at the Top Hat with local DJ/producer Mark Myriad.
Doors open at 9:30 p.m., and the show starts at 10 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance, $20 day of show, available at logjampresents.com. All ages.
Volcanus
(Sunday, June 30)
If your idea of a good bar show is watching the band members turn up their guitars throughout the set until they’re maxed out, then boy are you in for a good night here.
Bringing together three loud bands is fairly common at the VFW, but this lineup promises some nice sonic variations, from retro-psych openers Crypticollider to the highly-experimental Freedom Loader.
Headliners Volcanus live up to their billing as an old-school heavy metal outfit, leaning hard into 1969 Sabbath-style riffs and tempo changes.
Bring earplugs.
Show at 9 p.m. at the VFW. $5 cover. 21 and up.
American Aquarium and Brandy Zdan
(Monday, July 1)
Nashville singer-songwriter Brandy Zdan teamed up with members of My Morning Jacket for her second solo album, "Secretear," a set of glossy and pop-friendly songs that look back to the 1980s without losing tinges of roots. Zdan tackles big pop-rock anthems ("I Want Your Trouble") and delicate soft-rock a la Fleetwood Mac ("Night Rider"). Her live show's locked in and made Rolling Stone's list of the best 30 artists at SXSW, saying the album could "position her as today's Joan Jett."
She's opening for Raleigh, North Carolina, alt-country act American Aquarium, making for a gritty contrast.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. $15.50 in advance, available at logjampresents.com. All ages.
Dendrons
(Monday, July 1)
This Chicago-based indie outfit play nervy noise rock with a lot of ringing chords and shout-y vocals, but not like you think! More off-kilter and free-form, with a dash of headbanging drums and wild synth notes.
They’re supported by more noisy dudes from Fuuls and the Western States, who play pop punk that they describe as “the perfect pairing for a Miller Lite.” If that isn’t enough punk cred, the Western States’ guitarist rocks a Tom Delonge signature Epiphone guitar. Although, come to think of it, the guitar might just be a coded message that The Western States are Ufologists.
Show at 9 p.m. at the VFW. $5 cover. 21+
Tim Fain lawn concert
(Tuesday, July 2)
Tim Fain has performed in concert halls around the world and on soundtracks for "Black Swan," and "12 Years a Slave." Philip Glass, who's on the short list for greatest living composer, wrote a piece just for him. He also calls the Bitterroot home, so you can catch him in a free performance on the lawn at the Bitterroot Public Library in Hamilton from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Child of Night and Shanghai Beach
(Tuesday, July 2)
Trust the potent combination of Ghost Carrot Records and Ten Spoon Winery to bring this lineup of dark synth music to our fair town.
Child of Night, out of Columbus, Ohio, have got that 2010 '80s dance sound down cold, complete with goth-y vocals of a guy doing a Vincent Price impression.
Shanghai Beach, from New York City, traffic in the same bass-heavy synth sounds, singer Steven Salazar using his best deep voice to speak-sing over synths that could soundtrack an '80s space-horror movie.
Local support comes courtesy of Promdate 88, a similarly beat-heavy outfit, with a little more house leanings, and electro artist Katana Boy.
Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m. at Ten Spoon Winery. Free admission. All ages.