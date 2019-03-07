Women's Day fundraiser
(Friday, March 8)
Catch some music, led by all-women bands, at Free Cycles during the International Women's Day Fundraiser, with proceeds going to Women's Opportunity and Resource Development Inc.
The line-up includes the debut of a new project, Junior, featuring Caroline Keys, Hermina Jean and Jenny Lynn. The three have collaborated before, including a Top Hat show last December that had some killer harmonies. Keys and Jean have solo projects under their own names, while Jenny Lynn is a member of Shahs. The rest of the bill features Americana-leaning locals Westfork and Arrowleaf, plus Oh, Rose, an Olympia band with a winning shoegaze/dream-pop sound. Suggested donation is $5, and the whole show runs from 6-10:30 p.m. at the community bike shop, 732 S. First St. W.
Led to Sea
(Saturday, March 9)
Led to Sea, a chamber-pop project from Seattle, is led by Alex Guy, who sings in addition to playing violin, viola and piano.
Since the strings are her main instrument, her songs have a different quality than a group based on, say, strummed acoustic guitar. Many songs from the album, "The Beautiful Humming of Ms. Fortune," set her winding and clear vocal melodies against plucked or bowed strings.
The inevitable point of comparison is Andrew Bird, and if you like him, you'll likely enjoy Guy. It should be noted, though, that the similarity is fairly superficial beyond their instruments. Guy's lyrics are nowhere near as cryptic as Bird's; and her last album has vocal-free tracks that have a dark, exploratory mood all their own, helped along by some electronic effects. (Judging from her live videos, you can expect some looping pedals.)
The concert is presented through the Lakebottom Sound Series, which spotlights creative music-makers, i.e., those hard to pigeonhole into a particular genre, and are best heard in a listening-first, conversation-after environment.
They'll play with Keys and Arrows, a new duo act between violinist Amelia Riley Thornton and keyboardist Kiavash Adibzadeh of local band Ocelot Wizard. Judging from the videos they've posted online, their music is a winning combination for fans of classical, jazz and non-Western music.
Doors to the show at the Roxy Theater open at 7 p.m. and the the show starts at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $18 the day of show, or $10 for students. To purchase, go to ledtoseakeysandarrows.brownpapertickets.com.
Darlingside and River Whyless
(Monday, March 11)
Folk harmonies are backed with some modern production, like synths and electric guitar, in the music of this Boston group, yet it all stays rootsy enough that they played the main stage at the Red Ants Pants Festival in 2017.
For most of their new album, "Extralife," the four-part harmonies are the centerpiece, occasionally calling to mind the somber density of Fleet Foxes or the upbeat mode of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, a la"Woodstock."
They throw in some quirky arrangements underneath the vocals on songs like "Eschaton," with with pinging keyboard sounds alongside acoustic guitar and cello (one member doubles on the instrument) while ensuring that it won't throw off anyone but hardcore folk purists.
The opener, River Whyless, will also appeal to fans of vocal harmonies, as they dig further into indie-pop and rock textures and rhythms.
They'll play the Top Hat with doors at 8:30 p.m. and music at 9 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance or $20 the day of. All ages. To purchase, head to the Hat box office, logjampresents.com or 877-987-6487.
Mandolin Orange
(Tuesday, March 12)
The North Carolina duo, who've played several times at the Top Hat, have moved on up to the Wilma, complete with a new album. (See this week's featured interview.) They and opener Mapache, a new-wave cosmic Americana band, will perform at the Wilma, with doors at 7 p.m. and music at 8. Tickets are $20 in advance or $22 day of show, available at the Top Hat box office or logjampresents.com.
Whiskey Autumn
(Thursday, March 14)
This Denver group produces dance-friendly synth pop in the post-MGMT style, but early MGMT, not the later, proggy stuff. They'll play at Monk's, 221 Ryman St., with doors at 8 p.m. and music at 9 p.m. Cover is $5, 21 and over.
KFGM Residency Series
(Thursday, March 14)
The Community Radio Station's Thursday series brings local bands and artists to the Union Hall Ballroom each and every week for an early show. This go-round, see blues group MoneyPenny from 7-10 p.m.
Buddy DeFranco Jazz Fest
(Thursday-Friday, March 14-15)
The annual festival returns to the University of Montana campus for two nights of performances. The out-of-state guest artists will perform as a sextet in addition to students from the UM jazz program and the best performers from the visiting schools. (See this week's preview for more information.)
The evening concerts are 7:30 p.m. in the Dennison Theatre. Tickets are $25 a night or $40 for two nights; for seniors it's $15 a night or $25 for two nights; and students are $10 a night or $15 for both. They're available at GrizTix.com, the UMArts box office, or 406-243-4581.