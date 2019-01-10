Keller Williams
(Friday, Jan. 11)
Keller Williams, a quirky dude who loves looping pedals and virtuoso jamming on acoustic guitar, returns to the Hat as a one-man jam band.
Doors open at 8 p.m. and the show starts at 9. Tickets are $23 in advance and $25 the day of show. Go to the Top Hat box office, logjampresents.com or 877-987-6487.
Jesse, the Ocelot with Emzee & Silas and Lige Newton
(Friday, Jan. 11)
Catch three different local folk acts at the VFW for a free show at 9 p.m. Jesse, the Ocelet lean on the indie-experimental folk side; Emzee & Silas have a great vocalist in Maria Zepeda; and Lige Newton is the solo project from the lead singer of Tiny Plastic Stars.
Big Head Todd and the Monsters
(Saturday, Jan. 12)
The Colorado jam-rock group's classic rock-plus-funk vibe reaches back to the 1960s; while opener Los Colognes have a more distinct 1980s soft-rock atmosphere, with synths, drum machine and breathy vocals.
Doors at the Wilma open at 7 p.m. and show at 8. Tickets are $28 in advance and $30 the day of show. Go to the Top Hat box office, logjampresents.com or 877-987-6487.
Writ Large, Jupiter Beat, Old Red Coyote
(Saturday, Jan. 12)
Three local bands will hit the stage at the Dark Horse: Heavy rock from Old Red Coyote; psych-rock new-wave from Jupiter Beat; and indie rock from Writ Large. Start time is listed as 9:45 p.m.
Ed Norton Big Band
(Sunday, Jan. 13)
The city's resident big band is going to the Downtown Dance Collective for its monthly dance-friendly show held the second Sunday. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show starts at 6 p.m. Seating is limited. Tickets are $32 for a reserved table of four, $12 for a single reserved table seat, $10 general admission or $7 for students with ID. To purchase, go to ddcmontana.com.
Captain Wilson Conspiracy
(Wednesday, Jan. 16)
The jazz quartet with a keyboard and guitar front-line takes over jazz night at the Top Hat. It's free, all-ages and starts at 7.
KFGM Union Ballroom residency series
(Thursday, Jan. 17)
Garage rock band No Request will play an early show with Time to Kill as part of the new residency series between KFGM Community Radio at the Union Ballroom, designed to spotlight local bands. It runs from 7-10 p.m.