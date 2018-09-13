Norwell and Worst Feelings (Saturday, Sept. 15)
Brady Schwertfeger, a local bassist and vocalist, ventures into electronic indie-pop with his new project, Norwell. At the release show for his new album, "There is Nothing that Cannot Happen to Someone," he and collaborators will reinterpret the studio-based material live. (See related article).
His band and Worst Feelings will play at the Top Hat starting at 10:15 p.m. Admission is free.
Kudzu, Juno Kid and Tomb Toad (Saturday, Sept. 15)
Synths, drums machines and punk-rock guitar and vocals: Kudzu, a duo from Springfield, Missouri, pulls together all the basic parts of 1980s post-punk and makes them sound fresh. The aggressive beats and digitized squall are even more cathartic on tracks like "Burn Yourself," in which the duo of Seth Goodwin and Mark Gillenwaters thread anthemic melodies through the dense noise.
They'll play at Board of Missoula with Missoula bands Tomb Toad and Juno Kid. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and music starts at 8. Suggested donation is $5.
(Cory Walsh)
The Avett Brothers and The Head & Heart (Sunday, Sept. 16)
This indie-Americana bill is big enough for the Gorge, which means it's sold out at Big Sky Brewing Company.
Deaf Wish (Monday, Sept. 17)
Music fans and vinyl aficionados have occasion to celebrate: Ear Candy is turning 21. To mark the date, the music shop is throwing a parking lot party on the Hip Strip with a Melbourne, Australia, band Deaf Wish.
The group released a new album, "Lithium Ion," earlier this year on Sub Pop. The four-piece has a loud-at-any-volume foundation of bass and drums and two noise-prone guitars. The band's name is not a lie, but there's plenty of nuance in the noise and volume. Occasionally, the propulsive, interlocking guitar parts recall Sonic Youth's dissonant but savory rock ("The Rat is Back"), and other times makes you pine for the late Total Fest.
The show is free, all ages and starts at 5 p.m. The Burns St. "Beastro" will be selling food.
(Cory Walsh)
Leon Bridges (Tuesday, Sept. 18)
Leon Bridges comes to the Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater to share his retro-soul sound with Missoula for the first time.
Bridges scored a left-field hit with his first record, the early 1960s soul replica “Coming Home” in 2015, noted mostly for his retro panache (full wardrobes of era-specific knit shirts and slacks) and his voice (a dead ringer for Sam Cooke).
But Bridges quickly grew tired of the sound, and being put in a box as “trapped in the past.”
“I can be in the same conversation as a Bruno [Mars] or an Anderson .Paak or Usher—but be myself,” he told Esquire earlier this year.
Bridges is on his way with his second record, “Good Thing,” which smartly moves him up a couple of decades to Marvin Gaye-ish '70s R&B and '80s funk, along with a couple of straight-up modern songs that work like Frank Ocean b-sides.
Keep an eye out for UM President Seth Bodnar, probably with a VIP pass.
Tickets start at $40, available at Rockin' Rudy's, Ticketweb.com or knittingfactory.com. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.
(Peter Friesen)
Rodrigo y Gabriela (Wednesday, Sept. 19)
This acoustic guitar duo has an origin story that reads like a metal version of the music rom-com "Once": Two metal-heads from Mexico City partner up and move to Dublin, where they busked their way from the streets to concert halls with a raw variation on flamenco and classical guitar. It's anything but traditional (see their cover of Metallica's "Orion"), which probably accounts for the vastly different audience they pull in.
The duo will play the Wilma, with doors at 7 p.m. and a show at 8. Tickets are $35-$45 at logjampresents.com or 877-987-6487.
(Cory Walsh)
Luke Bryan (Wednesday, Sept. 19)
Country star Luke Bryan has written a series of songs and albums about spring break that seem popular with college students. The fall semester has started at the University of Montana, so the material will reach the target audience regardless of the seasonal discrepancy.
His openers for the show at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater are Jon Pardi and Carly Pearce.
Tickets start at $79.50. Gates open at 5 and the show starts at 6:30 p.m. To purchase, go to bigskybrew.com/taproom/summer-concert-series.
Chali 2na (Thursday, Sept. 20)
One of the deepest voices in the hip-hop, whether he's with Jurassic 5 or Latin-American funk band Ozomatli, has continued exploring all manner of genres in his solo work while maintaining a tongue-twisting, classic-era flow. (He still loves fish-related puns, too, even dubbing himself "Megladon" four years before "The Meg" was released into theaters.)
He'll play the Top Hat, with doors at 8:30 p.m. and a show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15, all ages, at the Hat, logjampresents.com or 877-987-6487.