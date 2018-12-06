Motorhome
(Friday, Dec. 7)
Motorhome, a very loud rock band, have a loud and pretty new album, "Magnets," that will appeal to fans of noisy dream-pop a la Yo La Tengo or just loud guitars a la Dinosaur Jr. You can listen to the album at motorhomeband.bandcamp.com/releases or read this week's featured article.
They've got some vinyl on hand for their release show, with help from the Skurfs, Mass FM, Red Onion Purple and West Fork.
The show starts at 7 p.m. at the Free Cycles community bike shop, 732 S. First St. W. The cover is $5. (Cory Walsh)
Ovando
(Saturday, Dec. 8)
Some people know Nate Hegyi from his band Wartime Blues, a staple of the Missoula music scene for quite a number of years. Others probably know him from his reporting work on Yellowstone Public Radio.
Regardless of format, Hegyi's a talented storyteller, and his post-Wartime project, called Ovando, is no exception. Give his music a listen at ovando.bandcamp.com, or stop over at DraughtWorks from 6-8 p.m. when he plays a set. (Cory Walsh)
Protest Kids, MASS FM, Sasha Bell Band
(Sunday, Dec. 9)
Head over to the Badlander for an early Sunday show, "Holiday Booze!" with some veteran local rock bands.
Protest Kids have an excellent new album, "We Have the Technology," and Sasha Bell released a new album earlier this year with her indie power-pop group, the Essex Green. Mass FM, with former members of the Volumen, round out the bill. It starts at 7 p.m. (Cory Walsh)
Zion I
(Monday, Dec. 10)
This former duo (with DJ Amp Live, who left the group in 2016) made their mark with conscious rap in the early 2000s, but remaining member Zumbi is having a lot of fun on his newest release with DJ Fresh.
Easily switching between a more classic and modern triplet-heavy flow, Zumbi slides into the pocket over any beat — from the off-kilter electro of DJ Fresh-produced track “Work” to “Saving Souls,” which has an updated “Da Drought 3” vibe (see “Walk It Out”).
Any Missoula hip-hop fan should check this one out, even if you’ve never heard Zion I before. He’ll be a new favorite, and, with the mix of styles and flows, there’s gonna be a banger for everyone in the audience.
Bay-Area rapper Vocab Slick opens at the Top Hat. Tickets are $15 in advance. Doors 8:30 p.m. show at 9 p.m. (Peter Friesen)
Felly
(Tuesday, Dec. 11)
Connecticut-based rapper, singer and producer Felly mixes digitized Soundcloud warbling, pop piano and trap drums to make a sort of Spotify-friendly music that isn’t quite skippable. He even opened for a couple of T-Pain’s acoustic tour dates in San Francisco last year!
Felly has an ability to make sound mash-ups sound exactly right, like a white Anderson .Paak switching from rapping to singing over indie-cute beats (see “Maple”) and guitar licks. I can’t wait for one of his songs to be in an Apple commercial.
Missoula will love him.
Producer/rapper Gyyps opens at the Top Hat. Tickets $17 in advance. Doors at 8:30 p.m. show at 9 p.m. (Peter Friesen)
Jerry Joseph & the Jackmormons
(Thursday, Dec. 13)
Experienced Salt Lake-based guitarist Jerry Joseph is on tour with his longtime band the Jackmormons, to share their roots rock vibes with rock clubs across the country.
Joseph’s slow-mo jamming and varied vocals find their place in any tune, whether it’s a solo acoustic song (“Cosmic”) or a full-band rocker with Joseph chanting verses (their cover of Leonard Cohen’s “You Want it Darker”).
He also has an interesting cover of M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes”” on YouTube, so if you ever wanted to hear a guy with an acoustic guitar cover that song, there you go.
Tickets are $12 in advance. Doors at 8:30 p.m. show at 9 p.m. (Peter Friesen)
Bob Wire and Travis Yost
(Thursday, Dec. 13)
Bob Wire, a singer who may or may not be a funny writer named Ednor Therriault, will host the second installment of his live concert series at Wave & Circuit, an a cozy alternative music venue with great sound, located on the Hip Strip.
For this go-round of "Bob Plus One," he's invited Travis Yost, a singer, songwriter, guitarist, bassist, producer, drummer and all-around performer. (He also has a podcast and a Bob Seger cover band.) Yost will perform a solo acoustic set, Wire will do the same, and then they'll play "an eclectic set of duets," which given their resumes, will no doubt be very eclectic.
Wave & Circuit is located at 829 S. Higgins Ave. Suggested donation at the door is $10. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. "Attendees are encouraged to bring their own beverages," according to the news release. (Cory Walsh)