Live music: Missoula psych, conscious hip-hop and Dr. Dog

Doors at 7:30 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. $10 admission. All ages.

Brother Ali

(Saturday, February 8)

Brother Ali — who is Muslim, albino and legally blind — has been in the rap game for 20 years, with six albums full of dense, politically conscious raps.

He brings with him Open Mike Eagle, another activism-minded artist, who is well-known for appearing on a series of cult-favorite programs like “The Chris Gethard Show,” the YouTube show “Getting Doug with High” and “The Eric Andre Show.”

Most recently, Eagle started “The New Negroes” with comedian Baron Vaughn, which blends sketch, storytelling, comedy and music, all from African-American artists.

DJ Last Word rounds out the bill at the Top Hat.

Doors at 9 p.m. Show at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. All ages.

SG Modern Jazz Project

(Sunday, Feb. 9)