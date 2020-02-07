Live music: Missoula psych, conscious hip-hop and Dr. Dog

Here's a quick guide to some of the shows coming up in Missoula this week.
The Locksaw Cartel
(Friday, Feb. 7)
A Missoula psych band? I hear Target’s started selling T-shirts, so now it’s officially no longer a cool thing to joke about (it probably hasn’t been for a while, but I don’t give up easy).
Locksaw Cartel blend quite a bit into their rainbow stew, however, with a decidedly more up-tempo, together vibe than one might expect from the psych moniker. Ruth Dada (vocals), Chris DuParri (guitar, including pedal steel), Matt Mischke (drums), Ed Wrzesien (bass) and Bethany Joyce stir together country-rock guitars with smooth vocals and driving rhythms that swirl into a different kaleidoscope on every tune.
There’s the rockin’, swingin’ “Sneaky Little Sister,” the quiet interlude of “Little Heart,” and the jazz jamming of “Goblin” — expect no repeating sounds or styles here.
Funk jazz trio Transcendental Express open at the ZACC Show Room.
Doors at 7:30 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. $10 admission. All ages.
Brother Ali
(Saturday, February 8)
Brother Ali — who is Muslim, albino and legally blind — has been in the rap game for 20 years, with six albums full of dense, politically conscious raps.
He brings with him Open Mike Eagle, another activism-minded artist, who is well-known for appearing on a series of cult-favorite programs like “The Chris Gethard Show,” the YouTube show “Getting Doug with High” and “The Eric Andre Show.”
Most recently, Eagle started “The New Negroes” with comedian Baron Vaughn, which blends sketch, storytelling, comedy and music, all from African-American artists.
DJ Last Word rounds out the bill at the Top Hat.
Doors at 9 p.m. Show at 10 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. All ages.
SG Modern Jazz Project
(Sunday, Feb. 9)
This group first formed for Jazzoula 2019 as a one-off, but it went so well they thought they’d try again, this time for a solo show at the ZACC.
The all-star sextet features drummer Cove Jasmin (of Shakewell); bassist Kurt Skrivseth (Pale People); guitarist Ryan Belsky (MCPS orchestra teacher); saxophonist Dylan Dwyer (Shakewell); singer Meghan Morris (The Shivers) and bandleader Stephane Gariepy (Cirque de Soleil).
Expect some standards alongside pop covers from Basia and Swing Out Sister.
Show at the ZACC Show Room from 3-5 p.m. Admission is $5. All ages.
Dr. Dog
(Wednedsay, Feb. 12)
Wow, have these guys been around for a bit. Dr. Dog self-released their first record “Toothbrush” in 2002. Really puts it all into perspective, you know? I was only one of thousands of high school indie-rock fans who “discovered” Dr. Dog over some 18 years of ebbing and rising popularity (for me it was an Urban Outfitters-curated playlist).
But, like another Missoula favorite, STRFKR, Dr. Dog just have this knack of nailing the sound that draws in alternative college kids year after year. It’s just the right blend of classic rock, lo-fi and whiny vocals that make you feel good singing along.
Singer-songwriter Michael Nau opens at The Wilma.
Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. All ages.