Friday, Aug. 31
Dinosaur Jr. - CANCELLED
The indie garage band cancelled their Missoula stop Thursday, after a larger tour supporting Mastadon fell through. The band's Twitter account said Mastadon pulled out of a 15-date tour due to "a critical situation of a member of the Mastadon family."
This, in turn, meant Dinosaur Jr. would not be traveling to Montana to headline their own show at The Wilma.
"We are sorry to disappoint our fans in Missoula and hope to come back soon," the tweet said.
Tickets will be refunded.
Semper Sersum
Ghost Carrot Records take their regularly scheduled offering of freak-psych and garage-scuzz to the Union Ballroom, this time hosting R&B/Rock group Semper Sersum, who stepped in after Seattleites MONSTERWATCH had to pull out at the last minute.
Locals Crypticollider, Tomb Toad and Powerplant support. Show is $6. Doors at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. at the Union Ballroom.
Saturday, Sep. 1
Whitey Morgan
Outlaw country guitarist Whitey Morgan ain’t taking crap from anybody, even as he stares death down, grim-faced, in his cover of Townes Van Zandt’s “Waitin’ ‘Round to Die.” The long-haired, long-bearded native of Flint, Michigan, “bleeds straight into (his) songs, making for a kind of rough-and-tumble honky-tonk noir record that can pack the dance floor,” according to his press kit.
Tickets for the Top Hat show are $20 in advance. Doors at 8 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
Monday, Sep. 3
Blackalicious
The progressive alternative rap duo of Gift of Gab and Chief Xcel return to Missoula, with local opener Tonsofun X Wormwood, an electronic rap duo with impressive flows.
Blackalicious’ spirituality, introspection and positivity shine through their music, which has only gotten better as the two age, according to Gift of Gab.
“We’re older, we’re wiser, we’re more mature,” he said. “It’s better now, because we’ve grown as people and artists.”
Tickets for the Top Hat show are $20 in advance and $22 at the door. Doors at 8:30 p.m., show at 9 p.m.
Tuesday, Sep. 4
LVL UP
This one’s for all you indie kids who can’t yet believe Camp Daze isn’t coming back. Keep the vibe going at this Camp Daze-sponsored show featuring Seattle’s LVL UP, who are on a farewell tour after just one release with Sub Pop records. LVL UP use harmony, reverb and fuzz to great effect in creating their unique bedroom rock sound.
Locals Fantasy Suite and more/better open.
Show at the Union Ballroom. Tickets are $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Doors at 6 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m.
Blondie
Blondie are in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which is crazy to me for some reason. But Debbie Harry is an icon, and the group is still releasing albums (2017’s “Pollinator” featured collaborations with Sia and Charlie XCX!).
Roots rock opener Liz Brasher sports some serious vox and lead guitar playing.
Show at the Kettlehouse Amphitheater. Tickets are $45-55. Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Sep. 5
Cold War Kids
In my junior year of high school I befriended a kid named Levi who had similar taste in music to mine, which meant lots of indie rock and Kid Cudi. Levi told me many times to check out Cold War Kids, but I never did end up grabbing one of those “Mine is Yours” CDs off the used rack at Hastings. In an alternate universe, I’d be singing their praises, telling you all to jump at the chance to see them at The Wilma for only $27.50 to $35 per ticket.
I’d be telling you how their newest record, “LA Divine” has a sonic palette “inspired by everything from Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ to Florence & The Machine to Alabama Shakes," that melds perfectly with the group’s “classic post-punk grit," according to their press kit.
But in this universe I’m just quoting from their presser and telling you the doors are at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. and daysormay open.