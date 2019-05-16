A guide to some of the concerts in Missoula this week.
Missincinatti
(Friday, May 17)
Los Angeles-founded group Missincinatti is getting the band back together in Missoula, as part of a five-date tour reprising their historical/experimental sound.
Founding members Jessica Catron and Jeremy Drake moved to Montana several years ago and have recruited locals Sarah Marker and Jon Filkins to fill out the lineup. They’ve also written a few new songs, inspired by mining days in Butte and Anaconda.
Catron’s cello and Drake’s guitar hold down a broad, folky, experimental sound that will attract any lovers of history, songs and storytelling.
The group is playing The Roxy Theater as a co-production by Lakebottom Sound and KFGM Ballroom Sessions, who will be recording the show and interviewing the band.
Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at lakebottomsound.org/missincinatti or through The Roxy Theater. (Peter Friesen)
A move to Montana — for a band inspired by tales of mining towns of yore —makes too much sense.
Lee Brice
(Friday, May 17)
I feel very much like I know the name Lee Brice, but also feel like maybe I’ve never heard of him before in my life and am conflating the name with some other musician. So I’ll make an educated guess based off of his photo on Big Sky Brewing’s website.
OK, so he’s got some gray hair in his beard, but none visible on his head underneath a fedora. I was thinking he was maybe a country singer, but the fedora makes that unlikely — all country singers in 2019 either wear Resistols or snapbacks.
Brice does have three layers of shirt going on, with an unbuttoned Henley underneath an undone button-up shirt, then an open vest over the top. He has a leather cord necklace with a shell on it, which leads me to think he might be a Christian contemporary singer? Seems unlikely for Missoula.
Last, he’s standing in front of an old wood-paneled wall, which doesn’t help at all. Even high fashion brands are staging ads in old barns.
One google of “Lee Brice” and the first photo is of a red-faced Brice in a backwards snapback hat. Damn. He was a country singer all along.
Doors at 5:30 p.m. Show at 7 p.m. at the Big Sky Amphitheatre. Brett Kissell opens. Tickets are $35. (Peter Friesen)
Motorhome with the Skurfs and Norwell
(Friday, May 17)
Loud and melodic '90-style rock band Motorhome released a great album, "Magnets," on vinyl last year, and will mark the digital download release this Friday with a show at the Top Hat. They'll have new songs, but you could guess that they'll still involve cranked guitars, male-female vocals, and some xylophone, delivered in a fashion that should appeal to fans of Yo La Tengo and the Jesus and Mary Chain. They'll have support from mountain-surf guitar rippers The Skurfs, and the more introverted sounds of Norwell.
The free show starts at 10:15 p.m. and is 21 and up only. (Cory Walsh)
J. Mascis, the guitarist and singer for the band Dinosaur Jr., describes their notoriously l…
Terror Pigeon
(Saturday, May 18)
I got weird-Missoula déjà vu when my editor sent me the Facebook event page for this show. Didn’t Terror Pigeon just play Wave and Circuit? Didn’t Boy Feud already open for them??
Well, yes and yes. And apparently it went so well they’re running it back. Sept. 28, 2018, is when the Nashville-based Terror Pigeon last visited, on their way home from Modest Music Fest in Moscow, Idaho. That night was the debut of Boy Feud, a new-wave dance duo made up of Mia Soza and Trey Jorgensen that now appear to be closing up shop, bringing everything full circle.
New York singer Real Dom appears as well.
Doors at 7:30 p.m. Music at 8 p.m. at Wave and Circuit. $5 cover. All ages. (Peter Friesen)
American Falcon, Swamp Ritual and Shot Stereo
(Saturday, May 18)
This show of all-locals is billed as the "Battle of the Monster Riffs." Who will win? You have American Falcon, considered a very loud rock band. Then there's the bass-drums metal riffs of Swamp Ritual, and punk act Shot Stereo. Compare and contrast the relative heaviness at the Ole Beck VFW Post 209. Doors open at 9 p.m. The show starts at 9:30, and the cover is $5, 21 and up only. (Cory Walsh)
Liz Cooper and the Stampede with Briston Maroney
(Tuesday, May 21)
Liz Cooper runs her guitar-based indie-folk songs through a series of psych-rock effects pedals with her trio, the Stampede. It's a danceable and candy-colored brand of Americana, which seems like it should be a contradiction but isn't when you watch live clips of the group. When they get wound up, she rips with a refreshing approach to psych meltdowns.
Catch their well-regarded live show when they hit the Top Hat. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $12 in advance, all ages, logjampresents.com. (Cory Walsh)
Celtic Woman
(Wednesday, May 22)
The Mannheim Steamroller of Celtic music. Styx for NPR fans. The only way your grandmother will know what Skyrim is. Six Christmas albums since 2006. Thank God “Orinoco Flow” was a huge hit so they don’t have to sing “Danny Boy” twice during the encore. Fifteen members, with fiddler Mairead Nesbitt the only one to stay in the group the whole time. Multiple PBS specials filmed at castles.
I only made it through half each of their cover of “Orinoco Flow” and rendition of “Dulaman,” an Irish folk song whose name means “seaweed” in Gaelic. According to a YouTube commenter, one seaweed collector wants to marry the other’s daughter. He says no, but they elope anyway. Ah, the stories of old Ireland!
Tickets are $56.50 to $66.50 for adults and $21.50 for kids. That’s nearing $80 for a grandmother to take her grandkid to nap for two hours on a Wednesday night. As my coworker said, cheaper than a babysitter — but PBS is free over the air.
Show at the Adams Center at 7:30 p.m. (Peter Friesen)