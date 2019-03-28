Bright Light Social Hour
(Friday, March 29)
This Austin, Texas, psychedelic rock group heads into a reflective mood with a set of two albums,"Jude" named after their manager, who had bipolar disorder and eventually killed himself. Alex O'Brien is also the brother of bassist and vocalist Jackie O'Brien.
Deciding to calm things down from their prior work, they name-check shoegaze, kraut-rock and new wave among the sonic influences on their new record, "Jude Vol. 1." Those are audible, and in practice the tidiness of the resulting sound has a mildly reined-in 1980s adult contemporary vibe, like Jim James or Tame Impala. The textures are well-arranged for zoning out, yet they stay very tight and never push things out into the stratosphere. "Jude Vol. 1" sounds the most vital when they loosen up, and the bass lines and drums drive harder.
The openers are Sea Moya, a "psychedelic beat outfit" originally from Germany and now located in Montreal. They have beats for sure, which are "psychedelic" in the off-kilter way they've been chopped together with synths and new-wave vocals. D. Ryan Belski, a songwriter from Philadelphia, which knows how to produce ragged, winning and groovy guitar rock (see Kurt Vile).
They'll play the Top Hat on Saturday, with doors at 9 p.m. and a show at 10. Tickets are $16 in advance or $18 the day of the show. All ages. Go to logjampresents.com. (Cory Walsh)
Songwriters Circle
(Friday, March 29)
It's the last Friday of the month, which means it's time for the songwriters circle at Wave & Circuit. This go-round, organizer Anthony Lamarr Brown has recruited Hunter Thomas, Caroline the Character (of Denver), Jackson Holte (of the Highway Patrol) and Meggie McDonald.
The doors open at 6:30 p.m. at 829 S. Higgins Ave. Bring $5 for the artists and the space.
Bull Market
(Saturday, March 30)
Billings “business rock” duo Bull Market bring their hardcore sound across the divide for a night of investment opportunities. Guitarist/singer Phil Griffin howls and wails over sludgy guitar, while drummer Nels Jensen bashes along. Check out their full-length, “Broker” on Bandcamp, which feature shout-y headbanging rock in all tempos.
Windsor-knot your tie and shine your brogues in preparation. (Insert “American Psycho” or “Wolf of Wall Street” reference here).
Missoulians Violent Little Fish, Fuuls and Perfect Blue fill out the bill at the Ole Beck VFW Post 209.
Doors at 9 p.m. Music at 9:30 p.m. 21+ and $5 cover. (Peter Friesen)
Thee Infernals
(Saturday, March 30)
I’ve been waiting all day for something as cool as Kalispell rockabilly punk to come across my screen, and the music delivers.
This five-piece, complete with upright bass player and female singer, add distortion and a dark sensibility to the good old Stray Cats mold, with covers ranging from Wanda Jackson to the Misfits, with Violent Femmes in between.
Locals Wailing Aaron Jennings and Rotgut Wines support for a night of old-school alternative takes on country and honky tonk.
Jennings, by the way, will have his new album for sale at the show. Read the Missoulian’s feature on the yodeling cowboy here.
Show at Monk’s. Doors at 8 p.m. Music at 8:30 p.m. 21+ and $5 cover. (PF)
Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol
(Saturday, March 30)
Catch them at the Union Club (you're reading that right, not the Ballroom) starting at 9:30 p.m. No cover.
Motherhood
(Sunday, March 31)
Canadian art rock trio Motherhood are on the road for real. Starting in New Brunswick, with recent gigs in Seattle and Boise (for Treefort Music Festival) and upcoming gigs all the way over in Iowa, Ontario, Michigan. Seems like the old “few bucks for the touring band” is especially relevant here. It’s a 44-hour drive in a straight shot from Motherhood’s Fredericton, New Brunswick,home to Missoula, Montana; what do they even drive?
The music, from the group’s newest “Dear Bongo,” is strange, wry and smart. Off-kilter, jumpy guitar riffs and group chants soundtrack single “Bird Chirp” and carry right on through to the instrumental “#224,” which twitches with energy.
Locals 'Butes (a Calvin Johnson tribute group made up of members of Write Large) and PCC support.
Music at 8 p.m. $5 donation encouraged.
House show at Gnarnia. See the Facebook event for details. (PF)
Creative Music Ensemble and Missoula Conduction Orchestra
(Monday, April 1)
Trombonist-composer Naomi Siegel of Lakebottom Sound will bring two ensembles to Wave & Circuit on Monday.
One are the students from her Creative Music Ensemble workshop, where they learned new skills in unconventional ways of playing. In Missoula Conduction Orchestra, a large ensemble uses cues from a conductor to make up new music on the spot.
The doors open at 7:30 p.m. at 829 S. Higgins Ave. Suggested admission is up to you, and goes to the space. (CW)
Joseph
(Thursday, April 4)
If harmony vocals are your thing, then look for this trio of folk-singing sisters from Portland, Oregon.
They back those luxurious harmonies with guitar, or synth, or whatever minimal accompaniment they like, which makes their last mini-album of covers, "Stay Awake," pretty versatile. The title track, from "Mary Poppins," doesn't feel weird right after the Stones' "Moonlight Mile," or Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule the World."
Hear them live on Thursday at the Top Hat. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $22 in advance. (CMW)