Dash
(Friday, Dec. 21)
This Bozeman-based band brings their “rockin’ soul” sound across the divide.
Honestly, this band sounds like they should be from Missoula — they blend funk, soul, pop and rock together in a way that every Chaco-wearing jam-band dude could appreciate.
Free entry at the Top Hat. Show at 10:15. (Peter Friesen)
Reggie Watts
(Friday, Jan. 21)
Some people use slashes in their job titles. In the case of Great Falls' own Reggie Watts, it's necessary: he's all of the following, often in the space of a single performance: beatboxer, singer, producer, comedian, improviser, late-night bandleader, talk-show host.
His show at the Wilma, now a December tradition, is a benefit for the Zootown Arts Community Center. Doors open at 7 and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $29.50 to $39.50. His opener is Missoula native and Los Angeles-based comedian Chris Fairbanks.
Reggie Watts, who was born in Germany and grew up in Great Falls, is back this December for …
Drum Brothers' Musical Dreamtime Journey
(Friday, Jan. 21)
Take a breather from the stress of the season with the annual "Musical Dreamtime Journey."
This unique Missoula tradition comes courtesy of musicians Michael Marsolek and Lawrence Duncan, who perform together in the Drum Brothers music group.
These shows, which mark the winter solstice, are performed in the round by candlelight, and audience members are invited bring cushions or pillows to get comfortable.
The two improvise, drawing an an impressive collection of instruments, including by not limited to "didgeridoos, ethnic flutes, bassoon, saxophones, drums, percussion, harp, Tibetan bowls, voices and other musical surprises."
Unlike some years recently, the two aren't taking the show on the road. If you want to see it, this Friday show is your one shot.
Doors open at 6:15 p.m. The performance is at 7 p.m. at St. Anthony Parish, 217 Tremont St. Children are welcome, but only if they're 10 or older. Advance tickets are $15 general or $12 students and $20 at the door. For more information, call 370-3339 or go to drumbrothers.com.
Five Valley Chorus
(Friday, Dec. 21)
Get some last-minute shopping done to the sweet sounds of the Five Valley Chorus, which will perform Christmas songs old and new next to the clock tower at the center of Southgate Mall Friday evening.
The Rocky Mountainaires men’s chorus and quartets will perform as well.
Music starts at 7 p.m. (Peter Friesen)
Smith-McKay All Day
(Friday, Dec. 21)
Jimmy Smith, one of the songwriters for Austin band The Gourds, has a new project here in his new hometown. Smith is on guitar, vocals and his one-man percussion kit, while Pat McKay joins him on blues guitar and vocals.
They'll play from 6-8 p.m. at Highlander Beer, 200 International Drive.
Jimmy Smith has played in Missoula so many times you'd be forgiven for thinking he lived her…
Arielle Nachtigal and Scott Hamilton
(Friday, Dec. 21)
This singer-pianist duo will present a holiday concert featuring tunes like “Where Are You Christmas” (from the movie, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”) and “5 Hebrew Love Songs.”
Nachtigal, a soprano opera singer, contributed her own arrangement of a capella group Pentatonix’s “Winter Wonderland/Don’t Worry Be Happy” mash-up.
The duo will be joined by graduate tenor Jadd Davis and cellist Matt Wellert on certain songs.
The family-friendly event will be on campus at the Music Recital Hall.
Tickets are $10 apiece or $5 for students. Show at 7 p.m. (Peter Friesen)
Semper Sersum
(Saturday, Dec. 22)
Locals Semper Sersum (which means “always aim high” in Latin) are headlining their first show in Missoula after playing a South Higgins Soul gig in the summer. The foursome say they play dance music influenced by blues, rock, R&B and jazz, but there’s no way to confirm this, given their lack of music online.
Similarly under-the-radar locals Juno Kid open.
Free entry at the Top Hat. Show at 10:15 p.m. (Peter Friesen)