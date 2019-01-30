The Districts
(Friday, Feb. 1)
The Districts are one of those very earnest bands with enough upbeat drumming to make your chest swell at songs like "Violet," with a sort of anthemic chorus of "You're my violet," which, like, is so meaningful, you know. Take "what doesn't last gets stuck in your throat" — that's so accurate! Sometimes I get choked up and everything, so it's nice to hear guys my age talk about it.
More than anything, The Districts give me weird acid flashbacks to the kind of generic indie-rock I used to listen to a lot in high school, 'cause they made me feel so much, plus guitars (see Funeral Party, the Bravery). Good to know there's still a market for it.
Deeper open at the Top Hat.
Doors at 8:30 p.m. show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15.
World Rhythms Concert
(Friday, Feb. 1)
The School of Music will flash its percussion chops at this annual concert. The guests are Manimou Camara and Oumar Keita, backed by the UM West African Ensemble plus Nady Camara on an African xylophone and local dancers from Djebe Bara. They'll perform "traditional instrumental and dance pieces from the Mandinke people of Guinea," according to the news release.
Elsewhere on the program, hear the UM Brazilian Ensemble and Mexican Marimba Ensemble.
The show is at 7:30 p.m., Dennison Theater. The cost is $5 for students, $6 for seniors, $11 general admission.
Locksaw Cartel and Norwell
(Friday, Feb. 1)
Norwell is an indie-pop project led by vocalist Brady Schwertfeger. On record, it's very much an electronic pop outfit, but his friends and co-producer join him on live instruments for a slightly different take on the songs.
Locksaw Cartel's tougher to pin to a specific genre, touching on soul, funk and more, led by the nimble vocals of Ruth Dada.
Catch them at the FreeCycles, the community bike shop/top-notch DIY venue located at 732 S. First St. W. The show runs from 7-10 p.m.
LP
(Saturday, Feb. 2)
Laura Pergolizzi has made the rounds as a pop songwriter, contributing to tunes recorded by Rihanna, Christina Aguilera and Cher. These chops give her solo material a heavy dose of pop melody, but Pergolizzi leans more indie and electronica in instrumentation, coming off more Foster the People than Lady Gaga. Her low voice and pop boogie are filled out with quite the look, a perm and androgynous '70s-influenced suits and jewelry.
Indie-pop act Yoke Lore opens at the Wilma. Doors at 7:30 p.m. show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35.
Go Hibiki
(Saturday, Feb. 2)
Well looky here, we’ve got a real honest-to-god punk show goin’ on this weekend, headlined by pop-punks Go Hibiki, along with Bird’s Mile Home and the Western States.
Go Hibiki released their second full-length in 2018, which expanded on their emo-punk sound to include alt-rock, shoegaze and even some banjo. Bandleader Ethan Uhl told the Missoulian they wanted to work on new music in 2019 — maybe they’ll work out some songs live.
Bird’s Mile Home inject their upbeat punk with a little country, while The Western States describe their music as the “perfect pairing for a Miller Lite,” so take advantage of those tallboy prices at the VFW.
Show at 9 p.m. at the VFW. Admission is $5.
Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt
(Wednesday, Feb. 6)
Two veteran songwriters bring their catalogs to the stage at the Wilma. The show is sold out.
Bob Wire and Jessie Wesloh
(Thursday, Feb. 7)
Missoula humorist and country singer Bob Wire continues his Bob-Plus-One series at the cozy-yet-high-tech listening-room environs of Wave & Circuit. This go-round, he's joined by Northwestern Montana singer-songwriter Jessie Wesloh, who professes a love of "the Nashville sound to the Bakersfield sound to outlaw country" on her Bandcamp page.
Doors at 6:30 p.m., show at 7 p.m. The show is located at 829 S. Higgins Ave. Suggested donation of $10. Go to waveandcircuit.com.