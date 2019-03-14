Night Blooming Jasmine
(Friday, March 15)
Catch this gypsy-jazz quartet in an intimate performance in the back room of Wave and Circuit. The group features John Rossett on mandolin, along with guitar, bass and violin playing jazz in the sytle of Django Reinhardt and Stephane Grappelli.
Show at 8 p.m. at Wave & Circuit 829 S. Higgins Ave. Free Admission, though many Wave and Circuit shows take donations, so bring cash just in case.
Jupiter Beat
(Friday, March 15)
Catch some wild, local rock ‘n’ roll at Monk’s Bar, where space-y, gotta-see-em-live Jupiter Beat headline.
Tyger Beat support, bringing psych and funk excursions, while SRSLY (who previously have been at the KFGM Artist Residency Series) offer up experimental music reminiscent of the Flaming Lips or MGMT.
Doors at 9 p.m. Show at 9:30 p.m. Free admission, 21+ only.
Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival
(Friday, March 15)
The two-day festival will wrap up with a final concert performance featuring the best sections of high school bands, combined into a supergroup big band, as well as a set from the guest sextet.
This year’s sextet is made up of bassist Ashley Summers, trombonist Aric Schneller, trumpet player Steve Roach, saxophonist Doug Stone, drummer Brian Claxton and pianist Matt Harris.
There will be solo performances from standout high school players and vocalists as well, and the whole night will wrap up with the UM Jazz band performing with a guest artist.
Concert is at 7:30 p.m. at the Dennison Theatre. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students and $15 for seniors. The all-star guest sextet will decamp to Plonk after the performance for an after-hours performance as well.
Citizen Cope
(Tuesday, March 19)
Cope, the ‘90s DJ-turned acoustic pop star, just released a new album — his first in six years — titled “Heroin and Helicopters.” The record continues Clarence Greenwood’s blending of hip-hop beats, acoustic guitar and soul melodies and singing, a unique combination in the early 2000s. Greenwood, part of an era of pop that welcomed in artists from Dave Matthews to John Mayer, hasn’t changed his sound much, but I’m guessing that’s not exactly what his fans were looking for.
NPR called it “a classic Cope song. It swaggers with a head-nodding groove and contains a yearning and soulful message of optimism and positivity.”
David Ramirez opens at The Wilma. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30-40 in advance.
Adventure Club
(Wednesday, March 20)
This electronica duo is made up of Canadians Leighton James and Christian Srigley. They, um, sound like an electronica duo, I guess. A lot of their songs have guest vocalists, but it seems like they sing sometimes too. I feel comfortable guessing that electronic music people know what’s up and anyone else will just drop the $30 to hang with their friends and have a good time.
Dirt Monkey, Tynan and Yakz open at The Wilma. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $33 day of show.
Canta Brasil
(Thursday, March 21)
The Missoula-based band will bring its Brazilian stylings to the Top Hat as part of its Acoustic Avenue series, which combines acoustic groups with earlier showtimes to give attendees a musical dining experience.
The group will make it hard to stay seated though, using bossa nova rhythms and samba beats to draw you up out of your chair to dance. Catch tunes by classic Latin composers like Antonio Carlos Jobim, Gilberto Gil and Edu Lobo.
Show at 8 p.m. at the Top Hat. Free admission.
Galactic
(Thursday, March 21)
These staples of the Missoula touring band scene are back, ready to drive funk rhythms into your brain so hard you’re head bopping and hop-stepping all the way home.
The group recently bought their home club, Tipitina’s, in New Orleans and drummer Stanton Moore told NPR it’s changed their perspective on live performance.
'Well, play every gig like you own the place.'" Moore said. "But you know, you don't want to be cocky. You just want to play with confidence and joy."
Lyrics Born returns to Missoula (after headlining a Top Hat show last year) to open at The Wilma. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $26 in advance and $28 day of show.