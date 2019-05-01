Jazzoula
(Friday-Saturday, May 3-4)
The city's celebration of local jazz talent heads into the weekend with two full nights.
On Friday, they'll honor guitarist Ron Meissner and trombonist/composer Naomi Siegel by bringing them into the "Hall of Fame." Then you can hear Joan Zen's jazz combo; Siegel's conduction orchestra, in which a large group improvises together; the UM Jazz Program's Boyd Collective; Meissner's group with Kimberlee Carlson and Jim Driscoll on piano; and finally, keyboardist Josh Farmer's group.
On Saturday, you can hear vocalist Melody Anderson and bassist Clipper Anderson; Siegel's duo set with pianist/composer Marina Albero; Latin jazz group Salsa Loco; and John Roberts and Pan Blanco.
Doors to St. Anthony Parish's community hall open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30. Sets run for about 35 minutes each. Check the Jazzoula Facebook page for more information. Tickets are $13 for one night, at Rockin' Rudy's or at the door, all ages. Food and drinks are available.
The Dip
(Friday, May 3)
The Dip, a Seattle seven-piece with three-piece horn section, fall squarely in the retro soul and R&B mode of St. Paul and the Broken Bones or early period Fitz and the Tantrums. Opener Moorea Masa and The Mood likewise reach back to the 1960s classics, making for a soul-tinged double bill on a Friday night. Doors to the Top Hat open at 9, and the show starts at 10. Tickets are $12 in advance (logjampresents.com); $15 day of show. All ages.
Arlo Guthrie
(Friday, May 3)
The counterculture songwriter, and son of folk icon Woody Guthrie, is still best known for "Alice's Restaurant Massacre," his nearly 20-minute-long classic from the Summer of Love. He'll play the Wilma, with doors at 7 p.m. and the show at 8. Tickets start at $44.50, logjampresents.com. All ages.
Jai Wolf
(Monday, May 6)
Long Island-raised, Bangladesh-born Jai Wolf takes inspiration from EDM, hip-hop and synth rock bands to create melodic electronic pop. His hit “Indian Summer” wore its Bollywood influence well, using a pitched-up vocal sample to create a reflective, sun-comes-down-on-a-summer-day vibe.
Riff Magazine calls his new record "A Cure to Loneliness," “a dream pop album for the Coachella crowd,” which is super spot-on. It does feel like music that would be great to listen to while sitting on a blanket in the sun drinking a beer and having a conversation. I’m curious how it translates to The Wilma.
Hotel Garuda and Ford open. Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 in advance and $23 at the door.
Ancient Pools
(Tuesday, May 7)
Oh, this is what chill-wave transitioned into!
Portland-based Ancient Pools give off very 2011 vibes in debut record “Cosine,” out April 2019, with whispery vocals and floaty synths that either sound like “shimmering warm water,” or “forest and mist and skies heavy with rain,” depending on who's listening.
To this writer’s ears, the warm depth of the synthesizers and the dual vocals of “Sure Fine” showcase the best of Ancient Pools; elsewhere the “dream” of “dream pop” gets a little overemphasized.
If you missed 'em at the winery last summer, catch 'em at the cidery this weekend. Which manufacturer of fruit-based alcohol will hold the next show?
Locals Shahs and Tomb Toad open at Western Cider. Show at 8 p.m. $5 cover.
Henry Jamison and Saint Sister
(Tuesday, May 7)
Henry Jamison, a Vermont folk storyteller, presents his tunes with serene production including piano, synths and carefully accented percussion. Saint Sister, an Irish duo, blend traditional Celtic folk with electronic production in a way that will appeal to fans of contemporary synth pop or those who are digging back into Enya's ethereal catalog. To get an idea of the mood, their song "Twin Peaks" has a line about watching David Lynch's unsummery TV show during the summer. Doors to the Top Hat open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8. Tickets are $15 in advance, logjampresents.com. All ages.
Shy Boys
(Thursday, May 9)
These Polyvinyl signees boast three-part harmonies and Alex Chilton-esque guitars, according to a Bandcamp writeup by indie singer-songwriter Kevin Morby. He undercuts the band a little bit when he openly wonders whether anyone cares about a band from the Midwest anymore, but decides that, since Shy Boys are that rare breed of local band that can actually sing, they’re worthwhile (unfortunately accurate dig, Morby. But bold words from a former member of Woods).
This fivesome does sport some cool harmonies though, and more than a little of the Big Star '70s power-pop influence they claim, maybe mixed with 2000s indie-singer-songwriter leanings (songs like “Take the Doggie” or “Basement”), which all mixes together into an I-can’t-believe-I-haven’t-heard-of-these-guys kind of sound.
Tiny Plastic Stars and Protest Kids open at Monk’s Bar. Doors at 8 p.m. $10 cover, 21 and up.
Tangible Hope
(Thursday, May 9)
Guitarist John Floridis, singer Joan Zen and community choirs (and a handbell choir) will perform at the Wilma to raise money for Missoula Interfaith Collaborative. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7. Tickets are $15 in advance, logjampresents.