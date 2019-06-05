Lee Rizzo and J.R. Rhodes
(Friday, June 7)
The Lakebottom Sound Series has lined up a double bill in an Americana vein for its last show of the season. Lee Rizzo, formerly of Mudslide Charley, will bring her vocal talents to solo work. J.R. Rhodes, a Seattle singer and songwriter, is a good fit, with music that smoothly spans genres. For this date, she'll be joined by Dan Tyack on pedal steel. Among other unusual places, his credits appear on "Hex: Or Printing in the Infernal Method," by Seattle drone-metal pioneers Earth.
They'll play two shows at the Downtown Dance Collective: one with doors at 5:45 p.m. and music at 6; and one with doors at 8:30 p.m. and music at 9. To buy tickets, go to Ear Candy, lakebottomsound.org/tickets, or the door.
TGTG
(Saturday, June 8)
Montana bands Fuuls (Missoula) and King Ropes (Bozeman) host this VFW show that’ll feature melodic guitar rock front and center.
Visitors TGTG, from Nashville ostensibly, but in actuality a “nomadic musical couple,” bring a kind of upbeat, catchy synth rock that isn’t all that common in Missoula. There’s plenty of melody, a variety of influences like Weezer, the Gypsy Kings and Saves the Day.
Frontman Tomas Gorrio sings some in Spanish and he shares vocal duties with bandmate Becca Travathan, who jumps in on lead and with backing vocals that add layers to their poppy sound.
Doors at 9 p.m. Music at 9:30 p.m. at the VFW. $5 cover. 21+
Naomi Moon Siegel Quintet's album release show
(Thursday, June 13)
The Missoula-based trombonist-composer has a new record, "Live at Earshot" that was recorded in her former homebase of Seattle at its annual jazz festival.
The album made Bandcamp's list of best jazz albums of May 2019, concluding that "this is music that’s rich with the deep melodic reveries and the warm harmonic embrace that made Siegel’s 2016 release Shoebox View so damn enjoyable."
For a local album release show, she's bringing an ensemble (most of whom played on the record) to Missoula: pianist Wayne Horvitz; guitarist Sean Woolstenhulme; bassist Geoff Harper, and drummer Chris Icasiano. They'll play at the Downtown Dance Collective, which has recently begun hosting jazz. They'll play two sets, at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tickets cost $15 in advance or $18 at the door. Go to ddcmontana.com to buy tickets.
Head to naomimoonsiegel.bandcamp.com to give the album a listen.
Pandas & People
(Thursday, June 13)
Coloradoans Pandas & People mix indie rock with folk and bluegrass music (sound familiar at all?) to achieve a very 2019 sound – electronic drumbeats from pop songs back slide guitar and mandolin riffs.
This all swirls together into a sort of folk-EDM music; one could see a world where Calvin Harris cribs a Mumford and Sons lick as a sample.
Oh, they’ve opened for Twenty-One Pilots! Perfect, you get the idea then.
Show at the Top Hat. Doors at 8:30 p.m. Show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance.
Cairns
(Thursday, June 13)
This Missoula alternative indie group is releasing their first full-length, “The Language of Birds,” featuring all the effects-pedal-driven mandolin one can handle.
Frontman Ryan Carr plays mandolin, mandola and mandocello, all run through effects to lead a band with drummer Brian Tremper and trumpet player Jenni Long. Their melodic, heavy indie rock sounds great, and looks even cooler live.
As Tremper told the Missoulian — who needs guitar players, when you’ve got mandolin?
See the full story on Cairns’ debut record in this week’s entertainer.
Panther Car supports at Wave and Circuit. Starts at 7 p.m. $5 suggested donation.
Sam Riddle
(Thursday-Friday, June 13-14)
The former Griz basketball player and country performer is returning home from Nashville for a two-night stand at the Sunrise Saloon. Since moving to Las Vegas, the Missoula native has opened for country stars like Luke Bryan, and recently released a live record, "Sam Riddle and the River Live," that captures his high-energy live show. On Thursday, June 13, he and Tyler Barham will kick it off at 8 p.m. Then on Friday, June 14, Riddle's after-party for the Brad Paisley show at Big Sky starts at 9:30 p.m.