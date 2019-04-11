Record Store Day
(Saturday, April 13)
Ear Candy, the local Hip Strip music shop, is celebrating Record Store Day with new and special releases, plus music and food. The shop opens its doors at 9 a.m., and the parking lot music gets going at 1 p.m. with local bands Easter Island, Crypticollider, Protest Kids and the Sasha Bell Band. The Just Barbecue food truck is selling what it promises is in its name. The whole thing runs till 8 p.m. (Cory Walsh)
Mother Yeti
(Saturday, April 13)
These Moscow, Idaho, boys swing wildly between hard-stomping rock and Bowie-esque plastic soul, sometimes on the same song (“Not My Fault”). There’s never a wrong time to hit the fuzz pedal, I suppose.
There’s never a wrong time to bust out a great guitar line, either, as Mother Yeti proves: impressive riffs that turn up and over before they’ve fully caught hold, churning in the constant motion the duo produces, incorporating nearly every genre imaginable, from country twang to piano-led jazz, all held together by overdriven guitar glue.
Bozeman’s King Ropes and Tiny Plastic Stars open at the Ole Beck VFW Post 209. Doors at 9 p.m. (Peter Friesen)
AJJ with Antarctigo Vespucci and Lisa Prank
(Saturday, April 13)
AJJ is the headliner, but first things first: opening act Antarctigo Vespucci. Set aside the name, and it's a project by Jeff Rosenstock, the DIY/punk/indie icon, formerly of Bomb the Music Industry!, with Chris Farren. The two dig into many kinds of pop: synth-pop, power-pop, punk-pop, with Farren taking the lead on vocals.
AJJ are punk-folk, which could mean a lot of things, but what it really sounds like is acoustic punk: strummed acoustic guitars by Sean Bonnette and upright bass from Ben Gallaty.
Lisa Prank, a pop-punk project by Robin Edwards, will open. Her last album, "Adult Teen," was produced by Eric Randall of Tacocat. Stereogum said it's a "scrappy, home-recorded take on pop-punk music, but the songs and the hooks and the feelings are all very much there."
Doors at 8:30 p.m., show at 9. Tickets are $15 in advance at the Top Hat. (CW)
Community radio fundraiser
(Saturday, April 13)
KFGM Community Radio is starting its spring fundraising drive with a show up at Ten Spoon, the winery with the scenic grounds up in the Rattlesnake.
The station, 105.5 FM, launched at the beginning of 2017 with a goal of providing more programming and voices for the Missoula community. At Saturday's shindig, you can hear more about that mission and win some prizes.
Hear locals Blue Dream (Ann Szalda-Petree and Clark Grant) and Travis Yost. It's free, and the whole thing runs from 4-9 p.m. Head to 1055kfgm.org for more information. (CW)
Black Belt Eagle Scout
(Monday, April 15)
Katherine Paul leads this solo project based on her experience as a queer, Native, female musician in Portland and growing up in northwest Washington on a small reservation.
Really, if any of those descriptors catch your fancy, (or you just like damn good grunge-influenced indie rock) then this is a no-brainer — currently on record as one of the bigger acts to play the Union Ballroom. Not one to miss.
Check out the Missoulian’s Q&A with Paul for her thoughts on touring, representing Native Americans in indie rock, and growing up with a family of drummers in the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in northwest Washington.
Tormi opens at the Union Ballroom, upstairs of the Union Club. Doors at 7 p.m. show at 8 p.m. $7 cover. (PF)
Hot Garbage
(Thursday, April 18)
Toronto quartet Hot Garbage come stateside to share their groovy, eclectic psychedelic rock with us lucky folk. Fans of heady psych groups will find plenty to like here.
Hot Garbage lean a little quieter on new single “100,” leveraging drone rhythms and clean-tone guitar to entrance the listener before busting into some feedback-driven solos. It’s the kind of song that could easily stretch past 10 minutes live, breathing in and out of solos.
Locals Tomb Toad will bring their new-wave inspired rock and a solo set from Tormi will open the whole thing.
Take part in the female/non-binary skateboarding session pre-show at Board of Missoula for $5. Music starts at 7 p.m. All ages. $5 cover. (PF)
Reckless Kelly
(Thursday, April 18)
See this week's featured interview to learn more about this country band of brothers from Austin, Texas, by way of Idaho and Bend, Oregon.
They play the Wilma with local openers Jackson Holte and the Highway Patrol. Tickets are $22-$27, and doors open at 7 and music at 8.