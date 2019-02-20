Partygoers
(Friday, Feb. 22)
Missoula house duo Partygoers are playing an album release show for the new record “Cable Creek,” which incorporates field recordings Aaron Johnson and Charlie Apple took over two summers spent in the mountains.
An unlikely mix of campfire crackle and dub-y synths, the record pulls no punches for house music fans, with a Montana twist.
Denver-based electronica band Nobide open at the Top Hat.
Show at 10:15 p.m. Free admission.
Songwriters Circle
(Friday, Feb. 22)
The local song & storytelling series continues, with four young talents in Missoula: Brady Schwertfeger, Molly Liu Buchanan, Jimmie Denny and Jara Ward.
Schwertfeger is a regular in the pop scene in Missoula, writing with Chloe Gendrow and coming out with his own electronic pop record under the name Norwell in 2018.
Buchanan is a member of art group Tormi, where she contributes vocals, guitar, keyboards and saxophone.
Ward’s music combines pop, country and Americana and Denny has played in jazz, punk, ska and hard rock groups through the years.
The night starts at 7 p.m. at Wave and Circuit. $5 suggested donation.
Zoso
(Saturday, Feb. 23)
This Led Zeppelin tribute band pride themselves on exact representation of the ‘70s hard rock gods, right down to the little unbuttoned shirts Robert Plant and Jimmy Paige used to wear. No matter these guys (who started the group in 1995) are getting up there in age; they still rock.
It’s no joke how hard Zoso have worked to recreate a Led Zeppelin experience – the visuals are all there, with the right guitars, clothes and hair (mostly – bassist Adam Sanding seems unwilling to get John Paul Jones' pageboy haircut. I don’t blame him).
The music is spot-on too, in an almost eerie way. They could teach the kids in Greta Van Fleet a thing or two, though singer Matt Jernigan has to be a little jealous of Van Fleet’s youthful howl.
Doors at 8:30 p.m. Show at 9 p.m. at the Top Hat. Tickets are $15-18.
Missoula Symphony and Chorale
(Saturday, Feb. 23 and Sunday, Feb. 24)
The Missoula Symphony Orchestra will team with the Chorale for a staging of Carl Orff’s Carmina Burana.
The episodic cantata is structured in three acts, made up of several short songs each. The “explosive” highlight, according to program notes written by Joe Nickell, is “Fortuna, Imperatrix Mundi,” whose massive chorus of “O For-tu-naah” has become part of pop culture.
Three guest singers will accompany the chorale: soprano Christi Amonson, tenor Christopher Pfund and baritone Corey McKern.
Concert at the Dennison Theatre Feb. 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 24 at 3 p.m.
Tickets range from $15-50 and are available through missoulasymphony.org.
SRSLY
(Thursday, Feb. 28)
The second month of KFGM’s Artist Residency series comes to a close here, with Drew Danburry’s experimental act SRSLY taking the headlining spot.
It’s not easy to describe Danburry’s music — there’s layers on layers of electronics and filters. Piano, guitar and drums are there, but not always obvious. The one constant is that it is highly listenable, for all of its aural explorations.
There’s a dash of Age of Adz-era Sufjan Stevens, a pinch of MGMT and a spoonful of the Flaming Lips.
Catch SRSLY at the Union Ballroom starting at 7 p.m. Free admission.