Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in Concert
(Friday, May 10)
Don your cloaks and swap out the conductor’s baton with a wand, it’s time for Harry Potter with a live orchestra!
If you have friends in Great Falls or Bozeman, who were just treated to the show, you may have heard about this: a screening of the first Harry Potter movie, with a live 80-piece symphony orchestra providing the soundtrack.
Nuts that it’s not the third movie (the only one worth watching by my opinion), but the film-with-live-soundtrack format is intriguing enough that it may be worth checking out, especially for anyone whose favorite part of every orchestra concert was when they played the “Pirates of the Caribbean” theme.
Check out the full story for more details.
Screenings are at the Adams Center at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets available at Griztix.
Pinky and the Floyd
(Friday, May 10)
Here we go again, with another brick in the wall these Bozemanites are building of crazy ideas. I guess being in a cover band requires some creativity to spice things up — after all, there are only so many Pink Floyd tunes to cover (and even fewer that people actually want to hear).
But, as the band admits in their press writeup for Logjam, the hardest songs to cover are those hits, which “people expect to hear in a certain way.”
So challenge accepted, they said, here’s a Top 20 countdown of Pink Floyd’s most popular songs.
The band are vague about the metrics they used to pick the “most popular” songs, encouraging concertgoers to make their own guesses.
“Popular” has to mean most sold/played songs right? Or whichever songs made it onto the group’s greatest-hits albums? Or, one can peruse the myriad “Top 10” or “50 Greatest” song articles out there on music websites for clues.
Really, it’s probably a combination of all of those types of rankings, with a dose of whichever ones Pinky and the Floyd actually want to play. So make it fun, make lists with your friends and whoever gets the most right doesn’t have to go to the next show, when the group covers ultimateclassicrock.com’s “All 167 Pink Floyd Songs Ranked from Worst to Best” list, live in concert.
Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. at The Wilma. Tickets are $15 in advance.
Missoula Community Chorus
(Friday, May 10)
The choir will give a send-off to its artistic director Ron Wilcott with "A Few of Our Favorite Things."
Wilcott, who came to Missoula in the 1990s for retirement, has instead been an active member of the music community, whether teaching high school ensembles or working with local ensembles.
The concert is at 7:30 p.m. with doors at 7, at St. Anthony Church, 217 Tremont Ave. Tickets are $12 general, available at Rockin' Rudy's or at the door one hour before the concert.
Cowboy Andy and the Salamanders
(Friday, May 10)
This kids' group will mark the release of its new album, "Put Your Arms in the Air!" where any kids group should: Family Friendly Friday at the Top Hat. For more information on the CD and their Iggy Pop cover, see this week's interview. The free show runs from 6-8 p.m.
Strange Sounds Montana – vol. 002
(Saturday, May 11)
Having not been to the first iteration of “Strange Sounds,” and left without archival evidence for research, I am flying blind here.
It’s called “Strange Sounds,” it’s being held at Wave and Circuit ("Missoula’s living room") and promises a mix of visual and aural art, along with “electroacoustic goodness.” Hmm, OK not much different than other Wave and Circuit shows.
It features Cat Soz, who works in electronica and sampling, along with Crystal Fantasy and Bryan Curt Kostors, a visiting professor at UM, who composes classical and modern music. He also boasts a crazy impressive synth rack, which you can see below from his Instagram. If that gets you going, get going to Wave and Circuit Saturday.
Music starts at 7:30 p.m. $10 donation encouraged, or $5 for students.
View this post on Instagram
Putting together the live show setup. Come see me play all this stuff on May 11th at Wave and Circuit in Missoula, Montana. • • • #livemusic #electronicmusic #eurorack #synth #analogsynth #moog #emlsynth #arturia #makenoise #mutableinstruments #almbusycircuits #pittsburghmodular #strymon #malekoheavyindustry #doepfer #sub37 #mother32 #noiseengineering #tcelectronic
'Rhymedown'
(Saturday, May 11)
The Ole Beck VFW Post 209 will host a "Rhymedown" with three local hip-hop acts: Tonsofun and Wormwood, who will appeal to fans of backpacker rap and El-P, plus Thin Truk and Ra Bes. It starts at 9 p.m.
Ed Norton Big Band
(Sunday, May 12)
Swing music is made for dancing, which is why the Downtown Dance Collective is a good home for the monthly gig by the Ed Norton Big Band. Catch them from 6-8 p.m. Admission is $10 general, $12 reserved, or $7 students.
Cool Beats Club
(Wednesday, May 15)
For its second event, this networking/concert series is moving across Higgins Avenue to Ear Candy.
Co-owner Chris Henry will DJ a vinyl set, natch, while Cool Beats Club co-founder John August will add his experimental lo-fi electronica to the mix.
A highlight here is s_nya, a.k.a. Cole Bronson, whose loping, future beat-style tunes bring to mind Haitian-Canadian producer Kaytranada.
Music starts at 6 p.m. Free Admission. BYOB.