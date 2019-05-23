"Rhapsody at the Roxy"
(Friday, May 24)
Trumpet virtuoso Elliot Oppenheim and pianist Heidi Schnarr are playing a benefit for the nonprofit community cinema. The program is Telemann's Concerto for Trumpet, Arutiunian's Trumpet Concerto, and Gershwin's Rhapsody in Blue. Tickets are $12, limited quantity available. Go to theroxytheater.org.
Magpies, MASS FM and Jupiter Beat
(Friday, May 24)
Kick off the three-day weekend with a free local rock show at the Top Hat. The line-up is loud-quiet-loud rock group Magpies, post-punk quartet MASS FM, and the unclassifiable but spacey and gonzo Jupiter Beat.
The show is free, starts at 10:15 p.m. and is 21 and up only.
#WomenCrushMusic workshop and showcase
(Saturday, May 25)
Learn how to set up a show and then catch one at the VFW, when #WomenCrushMusic hosts a workshop and showcase.
Tireless and proficient sound engineer Matt Olson will run you through the basics of setting up and sound-checking from 5-7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 and it's 18 and up. Stick around for the open mic from 9-10 p.m.
Then, starting at 10 p.m., catch Seattle rock band The Adarna, plus locals Violent Little Fish and Linus.
Gogol Bordello
(Tuesday, May 28)
The gypsy-folk nine-piece band is notorious for an intense and entertaining live show. So much so that when frontman Eugene Hutz was asked to describe it recently, he responded, "In a way, you’re kind of asking Bruce Lee to tell you what is karate when you’ve never seen karate. Where do I begin? Is it a sit-down lounge situation? No.”
It will not be a sit-down lounge situation when the group plays The Wilma, unless you decide to post up in the balcony.
Tickets are $35 in advance, all ages. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8.
R. Ariel, Ancient Forest and Molly Liu Buchanan
(Monday, May 27)
R. Ariel's synth-vocals-and-beats music will sound just fine at the scenic Ten Spoon Winery in the Rattlesnake. She'll be joined by the vintage Anglophile folk sounds of Ancient Forest. Molly Liu Buchanan of Tormi rounds out the bill. The show starts at 7 p.m. up at Ten Spoon.
Real Estate
(Thursday, May 30)
Clean-toned guitars, hushed vocals, looping grooves that add up to a sound that's either sad or laid-back or both depending on from which angle you view them. New Jersey's Real Estate hasn't changed much since their debut 10 years ago. And if you missed them last year at Travelers' Rest Music Festival, here's another shot. Their live sets re-create the sound of their records without throwing any curve balls, and it's unlikely fans of their clean vibe would would protest if they don't.
Tickets are $25, all ages, logjampresents.com.