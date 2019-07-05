Great Grandpa
(Friday, July 5)
Seattle-based indie rockers Great Grandpa keep the yearly visits going after playing Camp Daze 2017 and the Union Ballroom in 2018. This time they headline a diverse lineup at the Hockey House, featuring Go Hibiki, Kaylen Krebsbach and Courtyard, a new duo from Elizabeth Taillon (Go Hibiki) and Mia Soza (Boy Feud).
Great Grandpa mix elements of grunge, indie and slacker melodies to make very danceable guitar music that should make for excellent listening in a crowded basement.
Cover is $5. Check Facebook for more event details.
Chamber Music Montana
(Friday-Monday, July 5-8)
This summer celebration of chamber music won't stay in one place for more than a night. It opens Friday with a plaza performance at the University of Montana in Missoula; on Saturday it moves indoors to UM's Music Recital Hall. On Sunday, it heads up to the historic St. Ignatius Mission; and on Monday even farther north to the lobby of the Many Glacier Lodge in Glacier National Park.
For schedule and prices, see the individual listings in the calendar or go to chambermusicmt.com.
Bull Market
(Saturday, July 6)
Hard-charging guitar/drum duo Bull Market visit from Billings and they picked up The Love Darts from Bozeman on their way.
The Darts, according to a profile in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, play free-form, sexually charged rock, with elements of drag and Alice Cooper, promising “shock value” in every show.
Roger Jaeger fills out the bill, bringing his Coldplay and Fray-influenced indie rock from Nashville, which was honed during a … trip to India? Jaeger plays sitar as well, which is featured on the pop ballad “Love’s Not Safe.”
Local support from Writ Large. Starting at 9 p.m. $5 cover. Ages 21+
Free Sessions
(Sunday, July 7)
Naomi Segel’s monthly improvisation/performance event will be hosted by artist/musician Mia Soza this time around. Soza, who works with Wave and Circuit to promote and book their many events, also sang in Boy Feud and is part of a new duo called Courtyard.
According to the Free Sessions blog, Soza will put on a performance at the beginning of the session, themed around vulnerability as an artist, before leading the group improvisation.
Event at Imagine Nation from 6-8 p.m. Free, all levels of musical ability welcome.
'Live and Loud' at the Badlander
(Thursday, July 11)
The Badlander's new Thursday local music showcase starts off with Rotgut Whines, a two-piece "soul and roll" band that is apparently taking their talents to the East Coast sometime soon. They'll be joined by a very fun and promising newish band, Writ Large. The showcase runs from 9 p.m. to closing at the Badlander.
Best of Missoula
(Thursday, July 11)
Head down to Caras Park to celebrate the Best of Missoula winners for 2019 during Downtown Tonight.
The performers are prior best musician winner Caroline Keys, plus Vinyl City of Helena. It runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. There's all the food vendors, beer, wine, children's activities and more you'd expect.