International Workers of the World workplace organizing benefit show
(Friday, Jan. 18)
The Missoula chapter of IWW is hosting this show with Tomb Toad, The Spills, Spencer! and Tuco.
Headliners Tomb Toad play stark post-punk fueled by drum machines, bass by Halsey Mae and guitar and vocals from Joshua Bacha.
Tuco are bringing their “experi-metal” in from Great Falls and Spencer’s punk rock for children will play to an adult audience.
No cover, but $5 donation encouraged. Proceeds go to funding training sessions for locals to unionize their workplaces.
Doors at 6 p.m. show at 6:30 p.m. Free Cycles
Fuuls, Writ Large, Bombshell Nightlight
(Friday, Jan. 18)
Three Missoula staples will share the bill at the VFW Friday, headlined by rockers Fuuls.
Fuuls’ 2018 EP release “It’s a Secret,” held just three tracks, but between their immediacy and the rapid-fire-current-events lyrics in “tarantula” (some millennial comes along and gets a free ride/goddammit thanks Obama), the songs bring a freshness to the band’s sound that’s worth checking in on.
Writ Large and Bombshell Nightlight support.
Show at 9 p.m. Cover is $5.
Love is a Dog From Nebraska album release
(Friday, Jan. 18)
Travis Yost’s solo project is releasing its second full-length album, “No Excuses,” after 2016’s self-titled debut. Yost, a multi-instrumentalist, performs the entire record. The familiar singer-songwriter vibe is shaken up with some glockenspiel, bells, double-tracked vocals and drums.
Physical albums will be for sale at the show, or check out the record on Yost’s Bandcamp page at themightytravis.bandcamp.com.
Show at 8 p.m. at Wave and Circuit. 829 S Higgins Ave. $10 suggested donation.
Russ Nasset and the Revelators
(Saturday, Jan. 19)
This classic Missoula bar band is bringing their old-school honky-tonk country to the Union, a semi-regular stop for the father-son guitar duo of Russ and Sam Nasset, who are accompanied by Todd Silas on bass and Michael Shaw on drums. Grab a beer and a shot and get ready to watch some pro-level square dancers take to the floor.
Show at 9:30 p.m. at the Union Club. No cover.
Yonder Mountain String Band
(Saturday, Jan. 19)
There’s a town named Nederland in Colorado that sits by a reservoir and serves as an entrance to Rocky Mountain National Park, along with several national forests. It has a population of about 1,500 people, four of whom started Yonder Mountain String band 20 years ago, on the cutting edge of that now-classic pairing of jam-band and bluegrass.
The band, now with five members, visits Missoula once again to do their thing, including their no-longer-surprising trick of covering bands like Metallica or the Misfits.
Roots duo Handmade Moments open at the Top Hat.
Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.50.
Reel Big Fish
(Sunday, Jan. 20)
It’s time for another band-name association memory from the archives!
In 2010, a third-wave ska revival swept my friend group, mainly centered on the bands Reel Big Fish and Streetlight Manifesto. One day, in the choir practice room of Billings Senior High, the tenors listened to Tevin talk about Reel Big Fish and how great they were. Oh no, I disagreed, give me Streetlight Manifesto any day. They are a serious band and Reel Big Fish joke around. (We were supposed to be practicing, btw).
Tevin promised to make a mix CD to prove Reel Big Fish was good, but he never did. To this day, that conversation encompasses everything I know about Reel Big Fish.
Mest and Bikini Trill open at The Wilma.
Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door.
Dorothy
(Wednesday, Jan. 23)
Generic hard-stomping blues rock isn’t all that hard to come by, but there’s something to be said for a solid riff, a heavy beat and a killer singer just wailing over the top. It’s pop candy for Black Keys fans who want to headbang to something.
Dorothy, fronted by smokey-voiced Dorothy Martin, have all the long hair, tattoos and man-bracelets one would expect from a group with tremolo guitar riffs, badass harmonica solos and songs called “Raise Hell." They probably fire a T-shirt cannon filled with Jack Daniels promotional shirts.
They’re also signed to Roc Nation, one of their very few non-hip-hop/R&B/pop artists. Imagine sharing a label with Jaden and Willow Smith!
Spirit Animal open at the Top Hat.
Doors at 8:30 p.m. Show at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25.
Magic City Hippies
(Thursday, Jan. 24)
Not from Billings! Disappointing.
Actually, this three-piece is from Miami, and play what they call indie funk, "with a taste of hip-hop."
Take the hip-hop inspired instrumentals from jazz bros Badbadnotgood, leave out the saxaphone and add in some wistful, cheesecloth vocals and you've got the general idea.
Slap on Hawaiian shirt patterns and funky graphic design and you're there (the band t-shirts would look awesome with a bucket hat).
Future Generations open at the Top Hat.
Doors at 7:30 p.m. Show at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.
Black Art Jazz Collective
(Thursday, Jan. 24)
This sextet of (mostly) New Yorkers play in the classic style of 1960s hard bop. Their 2018 album, "Armor of Pride," scored them a four-star review in Downbeat magazine.
They'll play at the Downtown Dance Collective at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students w/ID and $25 general admission. Go to ddcmontana.com for tickets or more information.