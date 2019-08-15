Here's some highlights of live music happening in the next week.
War and Treaty
(Friday, Aug. 16)
Michael and Tanya Trotter, a married couple, both have seriously heavy voices they put to work on roots music, moving from soul to gospel to country to places in between where it's harder to pigeonhole anything.
They'll play the Top Hat, 134 W. Front St. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. and the show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15, all ages.
Totfest
(Saturday, Aug. 17)
Somehow, putting on a tater-tot themed festival wasn’t enough, so organizers from 96.3 The Blaze decided to add 18 heavy metal bands to the fest. Headbanging and fried potato barrels, never a better match.
There’s a tater tot eating contest, a tater tot casserole competition and a build-your-own tater tot bar, along with two stages for music.
The poster encourages the reader to “Show us your tots,” which is quite the innuendo. This is officially now the most press tater tots have gotten since “Napoleon Dynamite” came out.
Starts at 2 p.m. at the Dark Horse Bar. Tickets are $10, or $8 with a school supply donation.
Philipsburg Charity Concert and Auction
(Saturday, Aug. 17)
Catch four bands and help raise money for the Grizzly Scholarship Assocation and Philipsburg Rotary charities.
The bands run from Americana (Laney Lou and the Bird Dogs, Ryan Chrys and the Rough Cuts) to funk/soul (Shakewell) and and covers (Home Cookin'). Tickets are $25 in advance at philipsburgrotary.org or $35 the day of. Kids under 12 are free.
It runs from 12 to 7 p.m., with gates at 11 a.m., at the Winninghoff Park outdoor amphitheater. You can buy food and beer on site.
Symphony in the Park
(Sunday, Aug. 18)
The yearly pops concert from the Missoula Symphony Orchestra is a week later in 2019, due to the Mumford & Sons concert at Ogren Park. But it promises to thrill audiences as much as usual, with a lineup of hit classical tunes, along with the theme from "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and an arrangement of "Bohemian Rhapsody."
Read the Missoulian's story on the Symphony in this week's Entertainer.
The concert starts at 7 p.m. at Caras Park. Free admission.
Songwriter showcase
(Thursday, Aug. 22)
Four songwriters with a couple of decades of experience each will take a stage at the Roxy Theater to spotlight their originals. Susan Gibson, now located in Texas, will be familiar to most anyone through the Dixie Chicks' cover of her song, "Wide Open Spaces." Jenn Adams brings her folk/jazz stylings around western Montana frequently; acoustic guitar shredder/thoughtful songwriter John Floridis should likewise be known if you've hit a concert or brewery; as should the Texas baritone of Tom Catmull.
The show is at 7:30 p.m. at the Roxy Theater. Tickets are $17 in advance and $20 at the door, available at the door or theroxytheater.org.
Steve Miller and Marty Stuart
(Saturday, Aug. 17)
Everyone, apparently, appreciates Steve Miller. A search of the archives of cantankerous rock critic Robert Christgau yields a few burns but lots of compliments and no grades lower than a "C."
Watch him play his music in the sun at Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater, along with Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, who are featured in an interview this week.
Tickets run $55-$75, all ages, at the brewery or bigskybrew.com. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7.