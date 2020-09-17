Livestreams, bell covers, and social distance: Jazz program makes adjustments

In its place, students from the big bands and seven smaller combos will perform three concerts, focusing on music from the 1960s and more emphasis on the social context of its originators.

"All of the music has been created and composed by Black artists," Tapper said, and most had a "strong voice" not only in music but "also for what they believed in in terms of humanity and equality" and taking stands for civil rights. They include Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Ray Charles, Herbie Hancock and Thelonious Monk. Students will give introductions based on their efforts to get "in a little deeper with this music" and the composers.

Robinson, a saxophone player who's lead alto in the top big band, has been focused on John Coltrane's spiritually themed "A Love Supreme," which he released in 1964, in the midst of the civil rights movement, and after a period of personal tumult, having overcome drug and alcohol problems.

"I just find the message is really important, especially in times right now where it seems like we could all ... be looking for that," he said.

As a student, he said it can be easy to overlook the social context of the music because of the technical demands. "Do your scales, and make sure you know your licks, make sure you can play this piece perfectly," he said.