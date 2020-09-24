Local band Fertile Crescent is adapting to COVID-19

“I'm so curious to see where we'd be at now, if we were able to follow all that up,” Curtis said. “I think all-in-all, well, I don't wanna say that this is for the best, but I am glad that we have the line-up we do now, and I don't think that that would have happened if we had found so much success.”

The band lost two members, but gained three more in their place over the summer. They started rehearsing again in Curtis’ basement, formerly known as the “Eel Pit” as restrictions eased over the summer, prioritizing each other in their social circles. They spent time focusing on recordings they made in the fall of 2019 and put together a new single, "You Don't Have to Worry," that was released in early September.

They played a pop-up show for the release on Sept. 4 in Caras Park. It was the first time performing a live show for their newest members: trombone player Mitchell Bailey, saxophone players Aidan Robinson and Cade Chastain, and guitar player Reed Ellsworth.

“We're at the same point, even better, than we were at the Top Hat show,” drummer Zach Meyer said. “And we've only been playing together for a month with this new line-up, and that's just 'cause like they're excited and willing to put in a lot of hard work.”