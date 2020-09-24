Local band Fertile Crescent is adapting to COVID-19

The line was down the block two hours before they even played their first note.
Fans squished into every nook and cranny of the venue, pushing in around the stage. There were elbows in faces, breaths mingling and joyous dancing and singing under multi-colored stage lights.
The Fertile Crescent, a soul band with a robust four-member horn section, was on a high. They shouted out to the crowd, danced around the stage, played encores.
“We got on stage all super nervous, but really excited, and then played the best set of music we've ever played,” lead singer Kyle Curtis said. “And we were like, ‘Wow, this is going really well,’ after that show.”
The band made entirely of University of Montana students had just released their first single, “Onion Garden,” on streaming platforms, they were booking shows around Missoula, and they had just sold out the Top Hat at their first show in the venue on Jan. 24. In their own words they were “starting a friggin’ revolution.” But then the pandemic happened.
Follow-up shows set in March and April were pushed, at first a month, and then a few more months and now they might happen in a year — maybe. Band members were scattered for a few months and the drive to rehearse was waning, because what was the point without any shows?
“I'm so curious to see where we'd be at now, if we were able to follow all that up,” Curtis said. “I think all-in-all, well, I don't wanna say that this is for the best, but I am glad that we have the line-up we do now, and I don't think that that would have happened if we had found so much success.”
The band lost two members, but gained three more in their place over the summer. They started rehearsing again in Curtis’ basement, formerly known as the “Eel Pit” as restrictions eased over the summer, prioritizing each other in their social circles. They spent time focusing on recordings they made in the fall of 2019 and put together a new single, "You Don't Have to Worry," that was released in early September.
They played a pop-up show for the release on Sept. 4 in Caras Park. It was the first time performing a live show for their newest members: trombone player Mitchell Bailey, saxophone players Aidan Robinson and Cade Chastain, and guitar player Reed Ellsworth.
“We're at the same point, even better, than we were at the Top Hat show,” drummer Zach Meyer said. “And we've only been playing together for a month with this new line-up, and that's just 'cause like they're excited and willing to put in a lot of hard work.”
The band announced the pop-up show the day of to limit the size of the crowd, and they required and enforced mask wearing and social distancing.
“One of the first things I said before we even started playing music was like, ‘Hey, we're lucky to be able to all be here and do this, but if things aren't looking safe to us, then we're gonna pack up and go home,’ ” Curtis said. “So, I think that's encouraged people to be a bit more respectful.”
They said the show went well, and they played a quality set. The new members got to experience the energy of performing live and afterward they got some personal feedback.
“We got … some different quality feedback than we've received before, ‘this just really kinda helped me get through the week,’ or, ‘this really helped me get through this tough year because live music has been canceled’ and things like that,” Meyer said. “ ... It was very heartfelt and meant a lot to us.”
Meyer doesn’t think they’ll have the opportunity for many, if any, more shows like that one this year as the wildfire smoke potentially worsens and the weather gets colder. They do have an upcoming livestream show on Friday, Sept. 25, as part of the college radio KBGA’s annual Birthday Bash. The livestream is different from in-person live shows, where the band enjoys involving the crowd in the performance, but they’re still excited to play for an audience.
“(Live shows are) literally an experience,” Meyer said. “And we're gonna try and make fun ways to get people involved and gonna make it exciting though it's on live stream, but it's new territory for us at the same time.”
Curtis said the band is focusing more on improving their online presence while live shows remain mostly out of the picture. They bought about $1,000 worth of recording equipment and are just starting to focus on recording more of their songs, including many new ones they’ve been writing. He also wants to start recording music videos to try and reach more people outside of the Missoula area.
“We're big in Missoula, but we're slowly but surely creeping our way into other parts of the region and country,” Meyer said. “We just have a lot of good opportunities coming up in the next month and a half that can really help us get to where we want to and need to be.”
