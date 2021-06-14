Logjam announces opening for Bozeman venue, The Elm

Logjam Presents announced the grand opening of its brand new Bozeman venue on Monday.

The Elm will open on Friday, Sept. 3 with a concert by Death Cab for Cutie, followed by 13 others through spring.

The company designed the contemporary 1,100-capacity venue from scratch after renovating two historic venues in Missoula — The Top Hat Lounge (550 capacity) and the Wilma (1,500).

It also operates the KettleHouse Amphitheater (4,000), which has announced more than 20 concerts for this season after a total shutdown in 2020. The company also has a partnership to book shows at Bozeman’s Rialto, a club-sized venue.

The plans for the venue go back several years but the construction was delayed by the pandemic. That work resumed in June and is expected to be complete by early August, according to Ryan Torres, Logjam's vice president of marketing and promotions.

As part of its original plan, the company aims to make Montana a more enticing touring route for performers by offering them stops in Bozeman and Missoula. Some of the acts below are playing the Wilma.