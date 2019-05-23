{{featured_button_text}}
Mass FM

Mass FM, "What Will Divide Us is Love"

Like their name implies, MASS FM have a maximalist bent to their sound: big guitar tones, synths, hooks, bass and drums.

The Missoula post-punk band dialed that sound in since they started about four years back. Guitarist/lead songwriter Doug Smith was with the late "heavy new wave" act Volumen with synth player Chris Bacon. Bassist Chris Baumann is also a vet by this point, through the Dead Hipster DJ party, a run of different bands and projects and his Black National recording studio. Ryan "Dreamer" Weindgardt rounds out the group on drums, the key part for any post-punk band.

On their new EP, "What Will Divide Us is Love," a follow-up to their 2017 full-length, "Punknique," they serve up four songs in a (relatively) mellow mood. "What Will Divide Us is Love" finds Smith delivering his cautionary verses ("all of us are contagious/it's going around") in a more subdued fashion compared to his usual punk-style high register.

After a ramped-up intro, "Steely Dawn" switches into a chiller groove — it's not quite Steely Dan but it is danceable — as Smith sings about going it alone, and "how it's hard to make believe/or make a believer out of me."

It segues right into "Wax Wing Kids," with a splashy, noisy-but-melodic crescendo. They dig into dual guitar-synth lines, and lyrical but cryptic dissections of behavior. The EP is swift on the run-time, but it shows a reliably creative Missoula band that hasn't stopped evolving.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0