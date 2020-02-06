Middle Sea bandleader discusses debut album ahead of show at VFW

What ended up as Middle Sea is a melding together of musicians from several well-known local bands, including Brady Schwertfeger of Norwell and Arrowleaf, Cove Jasmin of Shakewell, and Whitecar of Mendelssohn, who is also a co-producer on the album.

Lopez said he purposefully sought out multi-instrumentalists to form Middle Sea.

“Everyone kind of switches it up in our show at different points and plays different things,” he said. “When you play multiple instruments, I think it really heightens your understanding of what it’s like to be in someone else’s position, which is really valuable.”

And while Lopez wrote all the music and recorded most of the album on his own, he said it was always the plan to tour the album with a live band.

“I feel like they make me sound 100 times better than I would if I tried to do anything myself. It’s just so much more fun playing music with people than it is playing alone.”

“New Blue Winter” is an exploration of the way life changes through the seasons and over the years, Lopez said, adding he moved around a lot as a child and identifies with the different "atmospheres" and "vibes" he’s associated with the places he’s lived.