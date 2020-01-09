IF YOU GO

Pale People will have an album release show for "Lizard Monster Eats Everybody" with opener Arrowleaf on Friday, Jan. 10, at the ZACC Show Room, 216 W. Main St. It starts at 7:30 p.m. Cover is $7, all ages.

It's on BandCamp, Spotify, and physical copies will be at Ear Candy and Rockin' Rudy's in the near future.