Boise’s Treefort Music Festival is a Missoula event the way southern Utah’s state and national parks are Missoula’s backyard: most everyone knows someone from there, and many have been talked into the seven-or-more-hour drive at the last minute with five other people crammed into a Subaru.
But it’s for a good reason — especially since Treefort wasn’t even the closest major music festival (the now-defunct Sasquatch in George, Washington took that prize) for many years — many, many Missoula and Montana-based bands have played the festival, which, for all of its Vince Staples, Foxygen and Rapsody-level headliners, features well over 400 bands.
So, scroll way, way, way down the lineup and find your hometown faves: this year, psychbeasts Charcoal Squids and NYC-Arizona-Missoula singer-songwriter June West. In previous years: Wrinkles, Izaak Opatz and Boys, the last of whom leveraged Treefort band relationships into the Camp Daze music festival here in town.
Frequent Missoula guests Panther Car went to Boise this year as well, along with Chairea, both out of Bozeman.
This mish-mash of musical guests, from big-name artists to DIY talent that rarely leaves their hometown, is a calling-card of Treefort, which in its eighth year has nearly quadrupled the invite list, from an original 137 artists. This ethos has been a part of co-founder Eric Gilbert’s mission since the festival began, based on his time in Finn Riggins, a group that signed to Portland indie label Tender Loving Empire.
“We’re part of a group of people in town who are helping to raise the bar and are asking more of ourselves, mainly,” Gilbert told the Idaho Statesman in 2016. “I feel like there was a low-expectations thing in Boise for a long time. We’re continuing to expect that we can do better.”
He continued, with advice for musicians: “Get out of town when you can, to keep yourself real. It’s easy when all your friends come to your shows and tell you it’s great. Don’t just support your own band. Get out there and support others.”
That idea has translated to Missoula, mainly through Camp Daze, the recently-deceased (for now, maybe) festival started by Nick Hawksley and Kale Huseby (of the band Boys) and Foster Cafferty.
They credited Treefort for inspiring Camp Daze in a 2014 story in the Missoulian, putting together the Missoula festival by recruiting bands they met at Treefort and through other Northwest tours.
The band-sharing has continued, with Charcoal Squids visiting this year, after frontman Joshua Bacha said he asked Gilbert for a spot, and, given their previous working relationship (Bacha’s Ghost Carrot Records has booked bands represented by Gilbert), he said yes.
“It’s just nice to network with people and meet people,” Bacha said from Boise on Friday. “It’s nice being in a scene where everyone’s really supportive.”
Aside from playing their Saturday night slot at Tom Grainey’s in downtown Boise, Bacha planned on seeing as many other bands as possible, as well as hopefully attending some of the artist-focused workshops.
He planned on making some connections for potential Missoula bookings as well.
“Absolutely. I always invite people,” Bacha said. “Whenever I meet people, I always invite them.”