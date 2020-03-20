Missoula bands to check out while you're at home

Fuuls, “About-Face” EP

Released Nov. 1, 2019

Fuuls are one of Missoula’s hard-chargingest rock bands, a staple on every rock bill from the VFW to the Top Hat. They’re also one of the more popular groups in town — Bandcamp lists their 2015 record “Age of Anxiety” as a top-seller from local bands.

The trio released “About-Face,” a four-song EP, late last year. The short album has plenty of Fuuls’ usual upbeat, post-punk stylings, with some twists.

Opener “Freudian Slurs” kicks down the door, lead-singer Thomas Ashley crooning “I know I keep f---ing up,” like a Missoula Brandon Flowers over ringing guitars. The following track, “Nosferrotten,” is held down by a clean-tone guitar arpeggio and loping drum beat that is somewhat new territory for Fuuls. There’s even some synth poking through during the second verse.

“Ronin” opens with an end-times sermon and blossoms into a dense, melodic track with plenty of impressive guitar flair from Ashley (not enough guitarists use the whammy bar these days).