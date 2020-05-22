Missoula bassist reunites with loop pedal during quarantine, releases debut solo EP

In a series of loops titled “The Great Slowdown,” sounds intertwine and grow, creating a messy, chaotic noise that feels like a train out of control.

“I was definitely feeling a little on edge,” he said.

Grant used a small Casio keyboard to play piano chords looped on top of a rhythm and then let the layers build.

“You don’t have to press down the pedal to confirm the loop. You can just kind of let it roll and it will keep stacking on top (of itself),” he said. “So every sequence it went through, another layer of drums came through about a millisecond off of the last one, so it just kept building and building and building.”

On the opposite end of the spectrum, “Prairie,” the longest loop in the group, is an easygoing back and forth between two chords that takes you from inside your house and transports you to a wide- open space.

The song was inspired by Bitterroot-based bassist Tommy Sciple.

“He showed me these chords that I use in ‘Prairie’ that are just outside of anything I’ve ever really learned and I was just infatuated with them,” Grant said, adding he was able to take a couple of lessons from Sciple in January.