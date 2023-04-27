The Missoula City Band announced its summer series for 2023, including a pre-season big band show, a 100-year lookback concert, and a performance for the International Choral Festival.
The free outdoor concerts take place Wednesdays at 7:30 p.m. at the Bonner Park Bandshell between June 14 and Aug. 9.
This year's schedule features 9 performances:
- June 14 - Missoula Big Band Pre-Season Swing Show
- June 21 - Summer Solstice Celebration w/ Elin Peterson
- June 28 - Our City Band – 100 years ago
- July 5 - Patriotic Postlude
- July 12 - Missoula's Coolest Couple
- July 19 - International Choral Festival
- July 26 - Bitterroot Community Band
- Aug. 2 - Sweet Adelines & Allie Baty Powell
- Aug. 9 - All-Time Favs & Sentinel High School '63 Reunion
Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs. For more information, visit missoulacityband.org.