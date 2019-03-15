The Missoula Mendelssohn Club will perform its 74th annual spring concert on Sunday, March 17, at 3 p.m. in the University of Montana Music Recital Hall.
This year's concert falls on St. Patrick's Day and will feature a number of Irish tunes. The C.S. Porter Portamento Mens Chorus and flutist Maggie Schuberg will be featured in special guest appearances. Tickets are available at Rockin' Rudy's, Worden's, from Mendelssohn Club members, or at the door.
Founded in 1945, the club is one of Montana's oldest music institutions. The club is a traditional male chorus whose members are broadly representative of Missoula and the surrounding community. The choir, conducted by Dean Peterson, is united by a strong sense of community and a love of choral music. The club's repertoire includes classical folk and popular music.
The Mendelssohn Club has sung in cities and towns throughout western Montana and has made three tours of Europe. In 1987, the club organized and hosted the first major international choral festival held in the United States, the Missoula International Choral Festival. The festival, which now has an independent board of directors, has brought singers to Missoula from 50 countries and several U.S. states.
This summer choirs again will gather in Missoula for the 11th festival on July 17-20. For more information, go to choralfestival.org