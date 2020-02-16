Missoula musicians to play quartet composed in WWII POW camp

To help audiences digest the Messiaen piece, the musicians will discuss and demonstrate some of the musical techniques before the concert. James Randall, the director of the School of Music, will give a talk, and afterward there will be an audience Q&A.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The performers are all UM music professors: Baldridge on violin, Christopher Kirkpatrick on clarinet, Christopher Hahn on piano, and Adam Collins on cello.

Despite the hardships he was in, Messiaen, then in his early 30s, was able to work. According to Randall, the Nazis attempted to treat some gentile prisoners of war with a measure of dignity as a form of propaganda — inviting in the Red Cross to witness, for example. There were weekly concerts as "part of the Germans' presenting themselves as civilized, with a rich musical tradition," he said.

Messiaen was already an established composer, and guards familiar with his music provided him with pencils, score paper and time to work.

The circumstances Messiaen worked in fed into the piece in less obvious ways. A clarinetist who was forcibly marched to the camp asked him to write a piece — a solo that became part of the larger work. The quartet instrumentation — clarinet, violin, cello and piano — was unusual for the time and dictated by the instruments and players available, Randall said.