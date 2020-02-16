Missoula musicians to play quartet composed in WWII POW camp

Music professors at the University of Montana will present an hour-long piece of chamber music on Tuesday with a compelling wartime creation story.
French composer Olivier Messiaen's "Quartet for the End of Time," which was called "the most ethereally beautiful music of the 20th century," by classical critic Alex Ross, was written and debuted in a German prisoner of war camp during World War II.
James Randall, the director of the University of Montana School of Music, said it's "one of the great chamber works" of the past century and remains on the bucket list for many classical performers.
The music, while challenging, is accessible, said one of those musicians, the violinist and UM music professor Margaret Baldridge, who has found herself humming sections between rehearsals. She also pointed out that Ross also called the somewhat intimidating-looking piece as "the gentlest apocalypse imaginable" and contains the amateur ornithologist's early efforts to systematically imitate birdsong.
The concert is being presented by UM School of Music and Chamber Music Montana, a group founded in 2018 to bring small-ensemble classical music to audiences around Montana.
Chamber music is a vital part of the repertoire but is underrepresented in the state in concerts, Baldridge said, which are more often than not orchestral works.
To help audiences digest the Messiaen piece, the musicians will discuss and demonstrate some of the musical techniques before the concert. James Randall, the director of the School of Music, will give a talk, and afterward there will be an audience Q&A.
The performers are all UM music professors: Baldridge on violin, Christopher Kirkpatrick on clarinet, Christopher Hahn on piano, and Adam Collins on cello.
Despite the hardships he was in, Messiaen, then in his early 30s, was able to work. According to Randall, the Nazis attempted to treat some gentile prisoners of war with a measure of dignity as a form of propaganda — inviting in the Red Cross to witness, for example. There were weekly concerts as "part of the Germans' presenting themselves as civilized, with a rich musical tradition," he said.
Messiaen was already an established composer, and guards familiar with his music provided him with pencils, score paper and time to work.
The circumstances Messiaen worked in fed into the piece in less obvious ways. A clarinetist who was forcibly marched to the camp asked him to write a piece — a solo that became part of the larger work. The quartet instrumentation — clarinet, violin, cello and piano — was unusual for the time and dictated by the instruments and players available, Randall said.
In her reading on the work, Baldridge said a notable aspect is audible on a metaphorical level. Some of the rhythms are "completely asymmetrical," since the composer "didn't want to hear time being beaten out by a drum." The writing was also inspired by passages from the Book of Revelation that allude to the end of time. To a musician, Randall said, rhythm is time, and "trying to translate the idea of eternity, or the absence of time, was something that really inspired and perplexed him."
The piece has passages written in "rhythmical palindromes" that will sound the same played backward or forward, and at other times they're played in cycles.
Baldridge said it's required much preparation, because there's sections that offer little margin for imprecision.
"There are entire movements where the four of us are playing in unison, so we all have to be very sure of pitches, or notes."
Setting technical things aside, she said there are beautiful, recurring themes for audience members to listen for. And as a whole, it's a rare chance for Missoula residents to hear the piece live.