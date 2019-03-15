Maiah Wynne, a singer-songwriter who graduated from Hellgate High School, snagged the very first entry in NPR's 2019 Tiny Desk Contest earlier this week.
NPR's Clara Maurer writes, "the song opens with the sliding twang of Wynne's Merlin dulcimer, which immediately contrasts with the brightness of her voice and the raw distortion of Brooks Berg's oil can guitar. The song is a fresh take on music that echoes back to the sounds of Appalachian folk tunes."
The annual contest is open until April 14. Last year's competition drew almost 5,000 entries, and is judged by "All Songs Considered" host Bob Boilen and DJs and professional musicians.
Wynne dove into music early, and won third place in Missoula's First Night Spotlight high school music competition. After graduation, she moved from Missoula to Portland to pursue music.
Wynne won second place in Sound Off!, a battle of the bands organized by the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle. She also went on tour with the Portland Cello Project, a classical ensemble that plays covers of jazz, hip-hop, pop and more.