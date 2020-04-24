Missoula percussionist, singer-songwriter to debut original music in live-stream concert

Writing words and lyrics has always come pretty naturally for her, but studying jazz at UM has had a strong influence on her songwriting and musical style.

“Through jazz improv, I really started to understand harmony and things like voice leading at a lot deeper of a level. It opened up what I felt like my music could say or how it could feel.”

The title of the live-stream concert and impending debut album is reflective of the time period during which the songs were written.

“I feel like the last four years of my life has been very much about the ‘how.’ I learned how to play my instrument. I learned how to present myself as a professional. I theoretically learned how to become a better adult,” the music performance major said. “Now I have all this information, and I’m launching into this part of my life that’s very much about the ‘why.’ Why am I creating this art? Why does the career I chose matter? What do I have to say?”

She said for seniors, especially this year graduating in the face of a pandemic, the unknown is a scary thing and figuring out what your next step in life should be is a daunting task.