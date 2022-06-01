Missoula Symphony goes Broadway with guest singers this weekend

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra is importing some musical theater flair with a new concert, “My Fair Broadway,” this weekend.

“We have a lot of different tunes and it’s really fun,” said Julia Tai, the music director. She grew up with many of the tunes herself, and hears from friends who travel to see Broadway tours that don’t stop in Missoula.

IF YOU GO The Missoula Symphony Orchestra is presenting “My Fair Broadway” at the Dennison Theatre. Saturday, June 4, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, June 5, 3 p.m. On Saturday, there’s a “Some Enchanted Evening” cocktail hour from 5-7 p.m. with drinks, jazz and a live auction in the Washington Education Building. Tickets are available separately. Go to missoulasymphony.org.

The orchestra will back three professional vocal soloists, two visiting and one local, on repertoire spanning from “Oklahoma!” to “Hamilton.” Broadway fans can expect to see many boxes checked off: “Dance All Night” from “My Fair Lady,” “Bring Him Home” from "Les Miserables," “Climb Every Mountain” from “The Sound of Music.” Newer material includes “The Wizard and I” from “Wicked.”

They reached out to Curt Olds, a Montana native who’s performed on Broadway for years and now has a company, Black Tie Broadway Presentations, which works with orchestras to stage pops programs.

“He was a great partner in putting this concert together because he knows the repertoire really well, and he knows everybody in the business,” Tai said.

Together, they went through the deep list of options and arranged for three guest soloists with varied vocal ranges to perform 17 songs.

Tenor Michael Gillis starred in the lead role in a touring production of “Phantom of the Opera,” which will get a selection here.

Soprano Arielle Nachtigal is a Missoula resident who studied at the University of Montana and then got her master’s at the Eastman School of Music. She’s performed operas by Puccini and taken part in numerous local theater productions as a performer and music director.

Cree Carrico has performed Rodgers and Hammerstein with the New York Philharmonic and “Gianni Schicchi” at the San Francisco Opera.

Each singer will get four solos, in addition to three duets and two trios.

The performances aren’t "staged" in the theatrical sense but the production will match the music, with spotlights and lighting for added mood and drama. The symphony is bringing in more instruments, such as guitar and drum set, as they’re needed.

Tai said they hope to make the Broadway concert an annual part of their season, alongside offerings like Holiday Pops, the Family Concert and Symphony in the Park.

The symphony was looking at ways to reach new audience members outside of its base of classical aficionados, Tai said. One of its sponsors, the Tremper family, wanted to honor their parents Barbara and William Tremper and their love of Broadway, and the idea took hold.

The symphony is also holding a fundraising cocktail hour with music on Saturday night, to “celebrate the occasion,” Tai said, as it’s the official end of the 2021-22 season, which is her first in-person one in Missoula since she was hired.

Symphony in the Park, one of its most popular concerts, will return to the newly renovated Caras Park on Aug. 14.

