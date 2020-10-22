Missoula Symphony hires new music director

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra and Chorale have a new music director.
After a candidate search and audition process interrupted by the pandemic, they’ve selected Julia Tai, the music director of Philharmonia Northwest and co-artistic director of the Seattle Modern Orchestra.
“This is the best piece of news I’ve received in seven months,” Tai said on Wednesday.
As a conductor, she looks for a personal and musical connection with an orchestra, since performing is “such a strong emotional journey, and so it’s important that the chemistry is there.” During her two-week audition and interview process in Missoula last year, she "felt that strong connection right away.”
She was also impressed by the community and how it's rallied behind the symphony, particularly since March.
“You just can’t find a better place to build a symphony, because it takes a village and you need that kind of support, not just the musicians and the staff but the entire community,” she said.
Tai, 40, grew up in Taipei, Taiwan. She began studying violin when she was 4, and took up piano and singing opera as well. She earned a master’s degree in music from the University of Southern California, and then shifted focus to orchestral conducting for her doctorate at the University of Washington.
While she has all qualifications and experience for the position, the decision really came down to fit, said Jim Valeo, board president of the Missoula Symphony Association.
They felt her personality meshed with the orchestra, chorale, administration and board. And the community, too. Some orchestras use a model of a principal conductor, who might reside elsewhere, but Missoula is attuned to having the music director live in and be a part of the community, he said.
Because Tai has been hired in the middle of the seasons for her Seattle ensembles, she plans to commute back and forth as needed and then relocate to Missoula later this year. There are two Masterworks concerts remaining in the season, and Tai will lead her first in early 2021.
***
Tai, who's filling the post longtime director Darko Butorac vacated in spring 2019, is taking the reins during a challenging time in which orchestras have to radically adapt their concert programs.
While she said it’s “heart-breaking” not being able to perform for a live audience, they’ve found ways to connect regardless.
Support Local Journalism
In Washington, she’s led livestreamed performances with trimmed-down ensembles, and explored online rehearsals with specialized software that doesn’t have the lag time of Zoom or Skype.
“What this pandemic has taught us is we need to be very flexible,” she said, with layers of back-up plans ready to implement.
“It doesn’t mean we’re not prepared, it means we need to be three times more prepared, and so by the time of the concert is around the corner, we know which one to use,” she said.
Orchestras around the world are experimenting with recordings, broadcasts and online presentations that could benefit them when the pandemic is over. Personally, she's tuned into live concerts from Boston, New York and farther afield.
“That could be a very important skill we could learn, so that when we go back to live performances we could continue our presence online and reach more people,” she said.
After she returned from her visit to Missoula in 2019, she designed a whole season for the orchestra. She’s enthused about the potential for choral-orchestral pieces, or presenting repertoire pieces with visual projections, a concept she’s brought to life in Seattle by working with local artists.
“I’m excited to bring some of those aspects into the hall, and would love to work with the local art scene to create something, so we’re not in our silos, doing our thing,” she said.
She’s also collaborated with writers — such as finding a contemporary children’s book and commissioning new music to accompany a live narrator, a la “Peter and the Wolf.”
The emphasis remains on collaboration, though, and the ideas will come as she gets to know Missoula.
“I don’t program in a vacuum, I love talking to people and the more people I meet in the community, the more projects I will think of,” she said.
Both of her Seattle ensembles present works by living composers, sometimes bringing them to the concerts to help make a direct connection with the audience. She feels "a sense of responsibility as a musician to continue the course of music history and not just stop at 200, 100 years ago," she said during her visit last year.
She emphasized eclectic concert programs as well.
“I usually look at a season and see if we're diverse enough,” she said. “We can't do all five concerts with Romantic repertoire, or all five concerts with Baroque, I try to have as much variety as possible, and to represent as much diversity in the music as possible," she said.
That includes "people from different countries, or origins or backgrounds, male, female, young or old.” Her ensembles have partnered with local organizations for programs of Finnish and Mexican music, for instance.
She sees herself as a bridge "between the performers and the listeners." Half of the job is conducting, rehearsing and studying. "The other half is going out to build connections in the community and see how the symphony can be a part of this community and not just be in an isolated hall," she said.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!