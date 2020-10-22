Missoula Symphony hires new music director

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In Washington, she’s led livestreamed performances with trimmed-down ensembles, and explored online rehearsals with specialized software that doesn’t have the lag time of Zoom or Skype.

“What this pandemic has taught us is we need to be very flexible,” she said, with layers of back-up plans ready to implement.

“It doesn’t mean we’re not prepared, it means we need to be three times more prepared, and so by the time of the concert is around the corner, we know which one to use,” she said.

Orchestras around the world are experimenting with recordings, broadcasts and online presentations that could benefit them when the pandemic is over. Personally, she's tuned into live concerts from Boston, New York and farther afield.

“That could be a very important skill we could learn, so that when we go back to live performances we could continue our presence online and reach more people,” she said.

After she returned from her visit to Missoula in 2019, she designed a whole season for the orchestra. She’s enthused about the potential for choral-orchestral pieces, or presenting repertoire pieces with visual projections, a concept she’s brought to life in Seattle by working with local artists.