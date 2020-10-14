Missoula Symphony records Beethoven on scenic ranch for streaming concert

***

Since the orchestra is in the final process of hiring a new music director, this concert was guest-conducted by Gordon Johnson, the retired longtime baton-wielder for the Great Falls Symphony. With highs in the low 70s during their rehearsals and shoot, and no rain or snow, “we totally lucked out,” he said. Wood-bodied string instruments and reeds are “very finicky” in heat or cold, much less precipitation.

They rehearsed for two evenings, from around 5:30-7:30 p.m., and then shot two nights to give the video editors two takes to choose from.

While Montana orchestras perform outside regularly, they’re typically in a bandshell or performance space with hard surfaces that provide better acoustics. On grass with musicians spaced apart, they had to listen more closely, he said. Beethoven is known for using extreme dynamics that also had to be accounted for. His writing is precise, requiring “a great deal of attention in terms of hearing,” he said.

Playing without an audience is inevitably different, too.

“You play with the same heart, skill … you would under any circumstance,” he said, but “cameras don’t lie and sound recordings don’t lie,” another layer of pressure to try to overcome.