 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick top story

Missoula Symphony reschedules family concert

  • 0
Entertainer: MSO rehearsal 03 (copy)

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra rehearses at St. Anthony Parish in May 2021.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra has postponed its annual family concert due to the “current climate of COVID-19 in our community,” according to an email sent Wednesday from the Missoula Symphony Association.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our patrons, staff, volunteers and musicians,” it said.

The concert was originally scheduled for Feb. 4, and will now take place on Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. at the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana. The Youth Concerts in schools will be held on Friday, April 29.

The concert features original music by composer James Stephenson, along with plans for outreach events with families at the Missoula Public Library, and theatrical flair from local director/actor Rosie Seitz Ayers.

Those have been “wonderful collaborations, so we feel performing our family concert live at a later date is the best and safest decision at this time,” said Jo May Salonen, the symphony’s executive director.

People are also reading…

Ticketholders can keep them and they’ll be transferred to the new date. The nonprofit association also said you can donate your ticket back.

For a refund, contact kirsten@missoulasymphony.org or call 406-721-3194.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

‘Percy Jackson’ series heading to Disney+

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News