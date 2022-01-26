Missoula Symphony reschedules family concert

The Missoula Symphony Orchestra has postponed its annual family concert due to the “current climate of COVID-19 in our community,” according to an email sent Wednesday from the Missoula Symphony Association.

“Our top priority is the health and safety of our patrons, staff, volunteers and musicians,” it said.

The concert was originally scheduled for Feb. 4, and will now take place on Sunday, May 1, at 3 p.m. at the Dennison Theatre at the University of Montana. The Youth Concerts in schools will be held on Friday, April 29.

The concert features original music by composer James Stephenson, along with plans for outreach events with families at the Missoula Public Library, and theatrical flair from local director/actor Rosie Seitz Ayers.

Those have been “wonderful collaborations, so we feel performing our family concert live at a later date is the best and safest decision at this time,” said Jo May Salonen, the symphony’s executive director.

Ticketholders can keep them and they’ll be transferred to the new date. The nonprofit association also said you can donate your ticket back.

For a refund, contact kirsten@missoulasymphony.org or call 406-721-3194.

