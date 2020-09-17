Missoula Symphony takes smaller ensembles outside for streamed performance

“People from all over the country are going to be able to watch this ... so it opens up our fan base a little bit,” Collins said.

Access to the streamed concert is included for season ticket holders, and single tickets cost $25.

Salonen said the cost of putting on the virtual performances has actually turned out to be a bit higher than the cost in a concert hall due to all of the technology and production, which is being led by Montana PBS.

Collins said viewers should expect a creatively pieced together show, with multiple camera angles and closeups of musicians that allow for an even more dynamic performance than they could maybe put on in a live, in-person setting.

“While live performance can’t really be replaced, this is sort of an element that a recording introduces that you don’t get sitting in one seat for a concert,” he said, adding the chamber pieces were recorded in one take, with the intent that the show is as true to live as possible.