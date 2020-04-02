Missoula's indie book, music shops turn to online ordering

Missoula's independent bookstores and music shops are open, even if you can't enter their doors.
They've switched gears to online ordering, and in some cases, pick-up and delivery, to supply people with books and music during the "stay at home" order from Gov. Steve Bullock, which requires residents to stay at their residences as much as possible to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The two indie bookshops offer online ordering. On North Higgins, Fact & Fiction, which opened in 1986, has moved to online only.
Manager Mara Panich said one of the store's five staff, herself included, will answer the phone and emails between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday, giving recommendations and taking orders as customers inquire about books that can be mailed to them via the U.S. Postal Service.
"For me, the biggest thing I can say is that now is the time to put people over commerce, and we need to take care of people rather than constantly focusing on the bottom line," she said. She feels worried and anxious about finances, for her small business and all the other ones around town, and hopes assistance can help them get through and re-open.
"I certainly hope when this all comes to a close and we can start kind of moving about as normal again, that we learn a lot of lessons about holding each other up and humanity, and caring for one another, and that we come back as an even more vibrant downtown than we already were," she said.
The store had to cancel the readings and signings it had lined up for local and touring national authors, more than 10 for April alone.
Online ordering was never a large portion of their business but had always been worthwhile, she said, perhaps comprising 10%. In some cases, such as special orders of books by James Lee Burke, requests would come from all over the world. The Lolo-based best-selling writer signs hundreds upon hundreds of his new books at Fact & Fiction before their release.
***
On the Hip Strip, Shakespeare & Co., which was founded back in 1998, is offering online orders, or call-in, for pick-up or free home delivery within Missoula.
Owner Garth Whitson said his best long-term customers, plus new people, seem to want to buy locally as much as they can. He said he's "really grateful for all the support" and is "feeling it more than usual."
He has a small staff he values, and low overhead and affordable rent — it's a shop that can run on "low battery power" if need be.
He's selling more puzzles than ever, and "people tell me they're doing a lot of reading."
"So far, I'm kind of one of the businesses that's well-positioned to be of service during this time," he said, and feels "happy to help out in a small way right now."
***
Music shops Ear Candy and Rockin' Rudy's have also had to close their front doors, although behind the glass, employees are filling orders. Ear Candy Music, which opened in 1998, hasn't been physically open to the public for two weeks, since owner John Fleming felt the threat of spreading the virus in a shop like his — where people use their hands to flip through stacks of records — was too high.
"I took it pretty seriously right from the beginning," he said. They opted to close before the governor ordered nonessential businesses to do so.
He's always sold some records through Discogs.com, and recently the shop set up a new site, earcandymusicog.com. (Note that this new site represents the brick-and-mortar store. A separate site, earcandymusic.biz, is an independently run spinoff business.)
He's slowly adding the inventory of the store, and hopes to get it from a few hundred to several thousand.
That's mostly brand-new records. For the used albums, he or another employee shoot a video to post on Instagram, where people can order them via a direct message and online payment. He's had to cut the volume of orders he puts in, and estimates that overall business is down 75%-80%.
His payroll is small, however, and if he needs to he can dip into a "retirement fund" — valuable records he was saving with intentions of selling after he'd handed the store off to a new owner. The joke he's always told his family is, "don't sell this for $1 after I die," since some of them are worth $300-$400.
If he needs to, he can count on collectors to scoop them up as needed to help him pay his rent.
***
Rockin' Rudy's, the now-35-year-old shop, takes orders for its many items, and its satellite vinyl shop, Rockin' Rudy's Record Heaven, is too.
"We were on pace to have a record year and that's obviously taken a back seat to just trying to put things together so we can survive for another year and reopen," said owner Bruce Micklus. He said business is at roughly 10% of normal and he's drawing on his retirement fund to help keep it going.
Right now, they're offering online ordering and limited curbside pick-up for classic gifts like "It's a Place, Sort Of" memorabilia alongside the new Pearl Jam album, "Gigaton."
Micklus said he hopes that since they're a hometown band — bassist Jeff Ament is a native of Big Sandy and lives part-time in Missoula — that it sells well on vinyl.
People are calling in for a gamut of goods: puzzles, wrapping paper, gift certificates and some items that seem related to the virus and time at home such as incense, smudges, sweetgrass and sage.
Micklus has 45 full- and part-time employees, and decided to close his doors to the public on St. Patrick's Day, before the state issued the "stay at home" order, a choice that gave staff time to file for unemployment before the deluge hit.
He owns his building, which has helped his situation, and will likely seek assistance from the $2 trillion stimulus package from the federal government. Rudy's has withstood prior financial crises, but he said that even perhaps 10 years ago he didn't have enough reserves for what could be ahead.
He said his employees' "well-being is paramount in my mind, and in the things we're trying to do to keep them whole."
