Missoula's indie book, music shops turn to online ordering

That's mostly brand-new records. For the used albums, he or another employee shoot a video to post on Instagram, where people can order them via a direct message and online payment. He's had to cut the volume of orders he puts in, and estimates that overall business is down 75%-80%.

His payroll is small, however, and if he needs to he can dip into a "retirement fund" — valuable records he was saving with intentions of selling after he'd handed the store off to a new owner. The joke he's always told his family is, "don't sell this for $1 after I die," since some of them are worth $300-$400.

If he needs to, he can count on collectors to scoop them up as needed to help him pay his rent.

***

Rockin' Rudy's, the now-35-year-old shop, takes orders for its many items, and its satellite vinyl shop, Rockin' Rudy's Record Heaven, is too.

"We were on pace to have a record year and that's obviously taken a back seat to just trying to put things together so we can survive for another year and reopen," said owner Bruce Micklus. He said business is at roughly 10% of normal and he's drawing on his retirement fund to help keep it going.