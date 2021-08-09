Missoula's Symphony at the Park makes a comeback

Under a smokeless sky, the familiar sound of a full, live orchestra made its way back to Caras Park for a cool summer evening of pops and light classics from the music world.
After a long 18 months without performing in front of an audience, new Missoula Symphony Orchestra music director Julia Tai said this was a sight she’s been longing to see once again with a full 60-person ensemble.
“It’s different playing virtually — you’re just missing a piece of the puzzle. Music doesn’t exist by itself,” said Tai, who conducted her first Symphony in the Park.
“You really need the listeners there to receive it," she said. "In the end it's a communal experience when musicians and the audience come together to make music happen. Audiences are a big part of concerts. Without being in-person and trying to communicate through a screen, you don’t get the real time response of whether people are actually receiving the music how it’s supposed to.”
The Missoula Symphony Orchestra went big on its return to the live music stage to kick off the 2021-2022 season Sunday evening with a full orchestra for the annual Symphony in the Park at Caras.
Hundreds of concert-hungry Missoulians gathered downtown for an evening full of live performances that included fan favorites such as “Orpheus in the Underworld,” John William’s renowned “Jurassic Park” and Guns and Roses’ “Sweet Child O’ Mine.”
Tai, who was born in Taipei, Taiwan, has led performances both nationally and internationally with the American Youth Symphony, the Seattle Symphony, the German Brandenburger Symphoniker and Mexico’s UNAM Philharmonic Orchestra.
During her 10 years conducting professionally, she’s also been the music director of the Philharmonia Northwest and the co-artistic director of the Seattle Modern Orchestra, where she's built a reputation for creative programming and become an innovator of the contemporary music world.
The evening got underway with a march and salute to the flag from the Scouts of America and the orchestra’s playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.
Sunday’s Symphony in the Park also featured Evan Yonce, a local Missoula oboist and future incoming freshman at The Juilliard School, who played “Gabriel’s Oboe."
Yonce, 18, who has been playing the oboe for nearly nine years, recently got a full-ride scholarship to one of the most decorated performing arts schools in the country to major in classical oboe performance.
“I’m so excited for this, but I’m definitely a bit nervous,” Yonce said with a big smile. “It's a big step for me going from a small city like Missoula to one of the biggest cities in the country, but I’m still really really excited. I’m going into it with an open mind and I’m really looking forward to continuing to learn a lot.”
For Yonce, Sunday’s performance also meant ending an almost two-year gap since he last played side-by-side with a full orchestra, and he said he’s happy to see this come.
Yonce graduated from the Interlochen Arts Academy, where he studied music and has performed with multiple wind ensembles and orchestras across the country such as the Interlochen Orchestra, All Northwest Ensemble and the Montana All State Wind Ensemble.
“I was really excited and I felt really, really good," he said. "At Interlochen I was playing with small groups, but nothing like Sunday’s full orchestra performance. It just feels so good and feels so amazing to play with all these great musicians. It’s a great experience and it’s also a ton of fun. I’ve really enjoyed getting to work and play with Mrs. Tai, she’s just so great.”
For listeners Rebecca Boerst and Mallory Witham, Sunday’s evening performance was picture perfect, especially when they got to hear the symphony’s ensemble of Gabriel’s Oboe and John Williams’ “Jurassic Park."
“It’s amazing to be back. This is something that my mom and I have enjoyed doing for years, so it’s wonderful to see this again,” Boerst said.
Boerst’s mom, Witham, said she had to make the drive all the way from Polson to see the Symphony at the Park with her daughter once again after a long year without live music.
“This is the first time we’ve seen the new conductor, and we’re really excited for that,” Witham said. “Julia Tai is so wonderful! We just love this event, and it’s great to be out in the fresh air and see everyone without masks.”
Tai said she was excited to spearhead the Symphony’s return to the music stage in person.
“One of the beautiful things about doing an outdoor concert is that you are out in nature, so when I’m preparing the music I’m imagining the beautiful rivers, the mountains, the greens and the sound of the night and the stars,” she said. “I’m really thinking about the natural elements when making music selections. Plus it’s always a fun experience to hear the music in nature, which you don’t get when you’re in a concert hall.”