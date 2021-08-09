Missoula's Symphony at the Park makes a comeback

For Yonce, Sunday’s performance also meant ending an almost two-year gap since he last played side-by-side with a full orchestra, and he said he’s happy to see this come.

Yonce graduated from the Interlochen Arts Academy, where he studied music and has performed with multiple wind ensembles and orchestras across the country such as the Interlochen Orchestra, All Northwest Ensemble and the Montana All State Wind Ensemble.

“I was really excited and I felt really, really good," he said. "At Interlochen I was playing with small groups, but nothing like Sunday’s full orchestra performance. It just feels so good and feels so amazing to play with all these great musicians. It’s a great experience and it’s also a ton of fun. I’ve really enjoyed getting to work and play with Mrs. Tai, she’s just so great.”

For listeners Rebecca Boerst and Mallory Witham, Sunday’s evening performance was picture perfect, especially when they got to hear the symphony’s ensemble of Gabriel’s Oboe and John Williams’ “Jurassic Park."

“It’s amazing to be back. This is something that my mom and I have enjoyed doing for years, so it’s wonderful to see this again,” Boerst said.