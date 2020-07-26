Monday Montanan: Johnny Carls Jr. brings the metal to the street

Carls, who picked up guitar some 35 years ago, started busking down there out of an almost-random coincidence. One day, caught in the rain with an acoustic guitar housed in a beat-up and weather-compromised case, he headed down to a BART Station. To pass the time and make some money, he found a spot to play. In the first hour he only made 35 cents. Someone eventually gave him a hundred, possibly because it was the start of a New Year — he says passers-by have given him larger tips closer to the holidays. Another passer-by gave him the small (but loud) amp he uses.

Inevitably, the foot traffic was higher. Missoula's relatively smaller crowds stop more often, probably because there's less competition from other buskers.

"There's a lot more money here than in San Francisco for some reason," he said. "I guess people are nicer here? I don't know."

He started busking here to raise some money for a trip down to the California Extreme Pinball Tournament. He's a serious pinball player, who goes by the name Johnny Woo, if you spy any high scores around town.

That tournament was canceled this year, due to the pandemic, which also has lowered the foot traffic here in downtown.