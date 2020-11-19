Montana indie music comp benefits mutual aid fund

The idea dated back at least a year and picked up speed during the pandemic, when AB’s release schedule slowed down. The do-it-yourself label puts out full-length albums on BandCamp and on limited runs of cassettes with screen-printed art. Most of these are literal labors of love, transferred to tape one by one, that might break even, and housed in art they screen-printed themselves.

In that spirit, they decided the compilation should be for a cause, asking musicians to donate their music, and the label would donate time, to “have it be this community feel, and contribute something that then ends up giving back to people who are in need of it,” Cardiello said.

They chose the MT BIPOC Mutual Aid Fund, a DIY network of support that was started earlier this year and a cause they’d donated to personally before.

So far, the compilation has raised about $1,000 and only five of their 65-or-so tapes, with artwork by Mia Soza of Boyfeud, are left. Many people donated above the asking price, and on Friday, Dec. 4, BandCamp is holding another relief sale, in which it waives its fee and all proceeds go directly to artists, or in this case, the mutual aid fund.