Montana music nonprofit looks at ways to support scene during pandemic

While venues for musicians are closed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, a nonprofit group that promotes and supports players is continuing to look for ways to help.

The Montana Area Music Association will hold its next meeting online via Zoom, and is examining ways to spread the word about live-streaming concerts, the only remaining avenue to safely perform for the public, and raising money to aid players.

The organization was started last year, originally focused on Missoula, but changed its name to reflect statewide aspirations for growth. It counts 170 members, mostly in the Garden City and surrounding area.

Its general meeting will be held on Tuesday, April 7, at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Zoom, the video conferencing app. They want to “get as many individuals across the state and let them know who we are,” said Maria Zepeda, MAMA’s president and a singer-songwriter.

To get a link for the meetings, go to the MAMA Facebook and Instagram accounts. For more information or to submit or join, go to mama4mt.org.