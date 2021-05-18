More amphitheater, Wilma and Caras announcements roll out

Venue: The Wilma

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Tickets on sale, Friday, May 21. Cost is $25-$30. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

Shovels and Rope

The boot-stomping duo, now regulars in Missoula, are back with their “Bare Bones” tour.

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Tickets on sale Friday, May 21. Cost is $30-$35. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

BBQ and Whiskey Fest

This new festival offers exactly what it promises in the title, along with music by Milltown Damn, Hardwood Heart, Why We Came West and Travis Yost.

Venue: Caras Park

Date: July 3

All ages. Free to attend, $15 for drinks which include a cup and 3 drink tokens.

Northwest Margarita Fest