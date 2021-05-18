 Skip to main content
More amphitheater, Wilma and Caras announcements roll out
editor's pick

Fitz and the Tantrums

L.A. pop-soul band Fitz and the Tantrums. Drummer John Wicks, second from left, lives in Missoula and is owner of Drum Coffee.

 Courtesy photo

Here's the latest round of announcements in Missoula, including Caras Park festivals and KettleHouse Amphitheater and Wilma shows.

Fitz and the Tantrums

The L.A. soul/pop/electronic group is returning to Missoula, the home base of its drummer, John Wicks, who also makes percussion-themed roasts at his two shops, Drum Coffee.

Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater.

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Tickets on sale Friday, May 21. Cost: $32-$45. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

Death Cab for Cutie

The indie rock group returns to Missoula for the first time since 2016, bringing Deep Sea Diver along with them.

Venue: KettleHouse Amphitheater.

Date: Saturday, Sept. 4.

Tickets on sale Friday, May 21. Cost: $42.50-$49.50. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

Ashley McBryde

Another new show is on the books for the most historic indoor venue in town, this one from Arkansas country singer McBryde and opener Ray Fulcher.

Venue: The Wilma

Date: Wednesday, Sept. 22.

Tickets on sale, Friday, May 21. Cost is $25-$30. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

Shovels and Rope

The boot-stomping duo, now regulars in Missoula, are back with their “Bare Bones” tour.

Venue: The Wilma

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Tickets on sale Friday, May 21. Cost is $30-$35. Go to logjampresents.com, 800-514-3489, or the Top Hat box office.

BBQ and Whiskey Fest

This new festival offers exactly what it promises in the title, along with music by Milltown Damn, Hardwood Heart, Why We Came West and Travis Yost.

Venue: Caras Park

Date: July 3

All ages. Free to attend, $15 for drinks which include a cup and 3 drink tokens.

Northwest Margarita Fest

A celebration of the margarita, which will no doubt be refreshing by the time we hit late July temperatures. Featuring a tequila and mezcal tasting, taco trucks, a margarita competition, music from Mark Myriad and Kris Moon.

Venue: Caras Park

Date: July 24

All ages. $15 gets you a cup, three drink tokens and a voting chip for the competition.

