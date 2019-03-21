More tickets for the Mumford & Sons' ballpark concert with Portugal. The Man will go on sale tomorrow.
Promoter Logjam Presents said the demand was "overwhelming" during the pre-sale and official sale last week for its first-ever concert at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field, scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 11.
"The additional tickets represent a reconfiguration of the concertgoer area within the venue, and the release of promoter and artist holds," according to a news release.
With some changes to the set-up, the capacity at the venue can increase to 10,000 people, several thousand more than were able to attend concerts like Paul Simon's.
Here are the details about the ticket sales:
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. Montana time at logjampresents.com and at 11 a.m. at the Top Hat box office.
Tickets for the premium standing area in the pit in the front of the stage and general admission tickets will be for sale. The pit runs $90 and the GA tickets are $75.
For more information, head to logjampresents.com.