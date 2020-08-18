Mountain Line to kick off in-bus concerts

Johnson said they’re open to continuing the series beyond the five weeks that are currently scheduled, adding sponsors have already expressed interest in participating into the future.

“We just need to see how the year progresses, how the concerts go and what sort of engagement we get and feedback from people,” she said. “A huge part of our mission is connecting our community, and normally we do that through physical transportation, but in a year when we’re not promoting physical connection, this is one way we could still do that.”

Zepeda, who will perform as part of Emzee & Silas next Wednesday, said while she’s never played in a bus before, being able to perform for others is something she’s been hungry for over the past few months.

“A couple weeks ago, I got to play at a backyard show and I realized how much my identity was getting on stage and sharing my music with people,” she said. “There’s definitely a hole in my existence and I’m so excited that these individuals are coming together to create something that is not only unique, but so very needed right now. Music is just another way that even though we can’t be together physically, it truly does bring us together.”

For more information and to see a full artist lineup, visit mountainline.com/concert.

