Jon Cardiello describes the songs on his new album, "Placid Lake," as personal ones, as he processes grief and the constant shift in personal relationships.
The Missoula musician felt too personal to fit in with his band, and so he recorded them on his own, playing all the instruments himself. With layers of his baritone vocals, incisive guitar melodies and warm keyboards, he conjures the feeling of a full band with the intimacy of a solo performance.
The songs were written over the course of six years, as he moved to Seattle, Brooklyn, Copenhagen and Missoula, his current home base. He feels as it's almost a relief now that the record is complete.
"I feel like getting this album out, with some of those personal songs, is kind of like another stage of processing things personally," he said.
The first single, "Death Day," addresses grief directly. Cardiello, who's now 25, was only a teenager when his father died in 2006 at 46 years old. He had been diagnosed only a year earlier with a rare blood disorder.
His sister, Rachael Cardiello, also a musician, recorded back-up vocals from her home in Toronto to help him along as he sings variations on these lines a toward a painstaking crescendo: "I don't see the difference, nothing's gone forever, we're living in a pool of memories, cooking in the kitchen, dancing by the fire, the feelings are as real as here today."
He said his family always talked about it and processes their grief together. When he wrote the song, he was thinking about the idea of "celebrating a death anniversary."
In 2016, he took all of his gear up to a friend's cabin on Placid Lake and spent a week recording it all, except for drum tracks he added after the fact.
While emotional, the sound of the album exudes a calm and welcoming atmosphere, with the overdubs of guitar, vocals, keys, bass and synth washes.
"I probably went a little overboard, because I would have so much fun layering more guitars or more vocal tracks," he said.
Cardiello looks back to '80s post–punk bands like Joy Division and New Order or the Talking Heads. He likes bedroom recording artists like Alex G. and the vulnerable pop of Majical Clouds. You'll also hear the imprint of Beach House, "one of my biggest influences from my younger years," he said. He admires them for the simplicity and directness of their guitar playing — oftentimes, he said he would write guitar parts that used only two strings.
The music helps buoy the directness of the lyrics, which feel like a you're reading confessions a stranger wrote on an alley wall or the back corner of a bar: "I don't feel my age, because everything keeps changing every time I remember my name," he sings in "Wave." "I don't have the space for all these raw emotions, getting stuck to the sides of my brain."
On "Pull," he builds off simple keyboard lines to a big crescendo, "We build it up to let it break down, cannot tell you all the places I want to see."
The album marks the first release of a DIY label, Absolutely Bagel, that he and Sanders have started. They've also teamed up with an Olympia label called Reflective Tapes.
The CD release comes in a cardboard sleeve with screen-printed graphics. Cardiello reached out to Matthew Van Asselt, a Pittsburgh artist who plays in the band Real Life Buildings, to create the digital artwork. Cardiello, who studied graphic design and math in college, simplified the art for a version that would work as a two-color screenprint.
Cardiello also created a zine, smaller than a playing card, that he calls a listening guide. The handwritten notes for each song add another layer of personal charm to the music. The note to "Wave" reads, "This is my living in Brooklyn existential crisis song. Written in my weird cat den sublet and while biking around Brooklyn."
An instrumental called, "Delay," has an echoing, reverb-laden charm as it builds from quietness to a cresting, distorted guitar line. In the zine, his note says simply, "Some things take longer than they should, + that's okay."
The booklet has a personal, handmade quality that matches the album itself: a personal art object, executed by someone alone, for the sake of releasing their thoughts into the wild.